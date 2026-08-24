Ed Mell Breezes Through At Scottsdale Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — One of the most notable highlights of the 2026 Annual Summer Online Auction conducted by Scottsdale Art Auction August 21-22 was Ed Mell’s painting “Evening Storm.” Estimated at $35/45,000, the 27-by-27-inch framed oil on canvas rose to $84,000, including buyer’s premium, during the second session. More on this and other lots to come in a future issue.