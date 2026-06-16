Fine & Decorative Arts Achieve $3.6M At Morphy’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

DENVER, PENN. — Morphy Auctions’ Fine & Decorative Arts auction June 10-11 was one for the books. At 1,174 lots, the wide-ranging two-session sale achieved $3.6 million and saw competitive bidding for important, rare and aesthetically-pleasing material.

“Fine and decorative arts continues to be a growing category for us. We already have an incredible lineup building for our next Fine & Decorative Arts sale in December,” said president and founder Dan Morphy. “The auction completely exceeded our estimates and projections.”

Lighting up the second session — and becoming the top lot overall — was an important Tiffany Studios Hydrangea Snowball floor lamp that attained $442,800. The 79-inch-tall lamp had a 24-inch-diameter shade with hydrangea blossoms in mottled and freckled glass. It was fresh to the market having been in the collection of Seymour and Evelyn Holtzman, who together were keen collectors of fine goods. “Morphy Auctions was honored to be selected to handle and promote such a beautiful piece. We feel like we promoted and represented the lamp well,” Morphy added.

The parade of Tiffany across the block continued with a vibrant floral landscape window with irises, also from the Holtzman collection, which achieved $92,250. The large window measured 67¼ inches tall by 39 inches wide by 6 inches deep and featured purple irises meandering alongside a stream and rolling hills.

Leading the fine art category was an original oil painting by Norman Rockwell, titled “The Growth of a Leader,” which sold above its $150,000 high estimate to achieve $166,050. The 1966 painting was a study for a calendar illustration and had been previously exhibited at the American Illustrators Gallery in New York City. The painting set the tone for strong sales in the auction early on day one, as it was the fourth lot to cross the block.

The jewelry category was particularly robust and offered something for all tastes, for both men and women. Highlights included a 14K white gold and diamond necklace that took $63,960, while a Rolex 40mm Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona men’s wristwatch in stainless steel with a black Patrizio dial made $59,040. Also sold was a platinum and 18K gold ring with a 7-carat yellow diamond at $46,740 and a vintage 18K gold Hermès toggle link bracelet that earned $31,980. “Jewelry was extremely strong, including watches and silver,” Morphy added. “The quality of items from our consignors continues to expand in the jewelry and previous metals areas.”

Quite a few lots handily outperformed their estimates, such as a pair of Gorham sterling silver Narragansett pattern salad servers that took $44,280, and a Tiffany sterling and mixed metals compote, with a square top and curved rim on a foot set with a cast spider, beetles and leaves. The compote served up a $31,980 winning bid, far exceeding its $2,500 high estimate.

Besides the aforementioned Tiffany Studios items, the second session was led by a carved wooden tobacconist figure of a Native American maiden on a pedestal holding a rose and a tobacco package by Samuel A. Robb. The 57-inch-tall figure sold just under its high estimate at $29,520. Rounding out the auction were a Loetz vase in camellia-red Phanomen decor, circa 1900, that took $14,760, and an 18K gold Declaration of Independence cane set in the top with a large mabe pearl and diamonds that sold over estimate at $12,300.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Morphy’s next auction will be Automobilia, Petroliana and Soda Advertising on July 15-16. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.