In Six-Day Series, Strawser Auction Sells Majolica & More - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. — Strawser Auction Group’s six-session auction marathon that started May 20 and ended May 30 was nearly a white-glove affair and grossed more than $1 million in sales. “We were very pleased with the auction,” said president Michael G. Strawser. “Out of some 3,000 lots, only four to six went unsold.”

The auction house, which has long been known for majolica, runs multi-day auctions spanning four to six sessions every May and October, and they are diverse productions. The spring edition began May 20 with art pottery, including Newcomb College, Rookwood, Roseville, Weller and Van Briggle. The second day, May 22, included a large collection of Staffordshire and flow blue wares. The largest dedicated offering was more than 650 lots of majolica in the May 23 session, which was followed on May 27 with more than 600 lots of furniture, silver, bronzes, art, primitives and more. Antique glassware was the focus of the May 29 session, and the auction wrapped up May 30 with more than 500 lots of porcelain.

The auction kicked off with what Strawser described as the “finest offering of art pottery we have ever had.” A few pieces of Roseville were among the top lots in this session, led at $2,618 by a sunflower umbrella stand that retained a paper label and a Tourist flared vase that nearly doubled its high estimate to bring $2,261.

Newcomb College art pottery highlights included a vase with flowers on the shoulder that was marked “NR54,” “147” and signed “JM” for Joseph Meyer. Standing 7 inches tall, it sold for $1,870 ($800-$1,200). A toothpick holder, 2¼ inches tall, made $1,130 ($300/500).

Staffordshire from the Elinor Penna collection and others, along with flow blue, was the focus of the May 22 session, where top-lot status was fetched by a pair of 15-inch-tall copper-luster free-leg spaniels at $5,950 ($200/300). Another Staffordshire standout making a big impression on buyers was an elephant figure labeled “Jumbo.” At 11 inches tall, it trumpeted past its $200/400 estimate to sell for $2,499. A large Staffordshire hen on nest also outperformed its estimate to cluck for $2,261 ($200/300).

The largest session of the auction was that on May 23, featuring about 670 lots of majolica from tureens, presentation vases and jardinières to cheese keepers, plates, ewers and toby jugs. Topping the session was a Minton game tureen formed as a tree stump base with a foxes eying a couple of ducks from around the stump. The mushroom-topped tureen sold comfortably within its estimate at $7,150 ($5/8,000). Minton standouts continued with a monumental conch shell floor jardinière. The prominent shell was supported by a coral and rock base; it sold for $7,735 ($4/6,000). A special piece crossing the block was a Copeland 1876 Centennial Memorial vase modeled as three back-to-back eagles, American flags and three cobalt shields upon bundles of arrows. An online buyer picked it up for $7,140 ($4/6,000). With excitement building up for next month’s July 4 celebrations in the milestone year, the sale of this vase was well timed.

Animal-themed majolica pieces are perennial favorites, and a charming addition to the sale was a rare Sarreguemines figural fawn pitcher that bested its $800-$1,200 estimate to also take $7,140.

George Jones majolica pieces included a Father Christmas jug in rare mottled ground going out at $5,652 ($1,5/2,000); a turquoise dragonfly and lotus cheese keeper that more than doubled high estimate for $5,225 ($1,5/2,000); and a two-part server with a central rabbit handle at $5,562 ($1,2/1,500).

Rounding out the session were a never-seen-before Thomas Sargent majolica swan tureen with the tail forming its lid, 12 inches tall, that sold for $4,950, well over its $800-$1,200 estimate.

The May 27 session, devoted to antiques, was unsurprisingly the most wide-ranging. It also featured the item that was the series’ overall top lot: an important bronze incense burner with a foo dog finial, reticulated floral cover and a teakwood stand. Estimated quite conservatively at $200/300, the piece drew much pre-sale interest and competitive bidding, going on to attain $19,000 from an online buyer in China. “The bronze censer was consigned by a longtime collector of lots of different things, including several other nice Oriental items that did very well,” Strawser said.

Shining bright in this session was a Towle King Richard set of sterling silver flatware that achieved $8,800 ($5/8,000) and a sterling service from Danish silversmith Orla Mogensen, in the Champaign pattern, which sold over estimate at $5,775 ($4/6,000).

This session of just more than 600 lots offered modern to traditional and folky to stylized, as evidenced by a carved carousel horse at $8,925 ($400/600) and a set of five cloisonné vases, ranging from 4 to 6 inches tall, that realized $7,735 ($40/60).

The May 29 session, comprising antique glass and featuring a Victorian napkin ring collection, saw a rare Millersburg blue seaweed carnival glass bowl with ruffled edge overtake its $1,2/1,500 estimate to ring in $6,604, while a satin Burmese mother-of-pearl vase with enameled flowers, lady bugs and a butterfly earned $4,165 ($100/200).

Another rarity in this session was an Emil Larson (1879-1970), King Tut vase accompanied by a notarized letter from the maker, signed on September 26, 1957, stating, “This is the only piece of its kind ever made. The process used by me is a secret.” The piece came from Larson’s personal collection, though he worked for Vineland Flint Glass Works which was associated with Durand. Conservatively estimated at $800-$1,200, the vase was bid to $3,570.

Leading the May 30 session of Nippon, humidors and porcelain was a Dresden demitasse set that performed well at $14,380 and sold to an online bidder. All pieces were marked, and the set included a 5½-inch-tall pot, creamer, sugar, six cups and saucers and a matching tray. “The Dresden tea set was a surprise at $12,000 plus the 19 percent premium,” Strawser said.

Also performing over estimate in this session was a lot comprising a dozen 12-inch Rosenthal Le Jardin de Versace charger plates in their original boxes, which flew to $4,462 ($800-$1,200).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.strawserauctions.com or 260-854-2859.