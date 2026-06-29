 William Barkentin III, Collector, 78 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

29 Jun 2026 / 0 Comment

William Barkentin III, Collector, 78

Published: June 29, 2026

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SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — William S. Barkentin III passed away May 3, 2026, in Baystate Medical Center in Springfield of complications from cancer. Born on January 22, 1948. and formerly of Greenwich, Conn., he had lived in Hardwick, Mass., since 1975.

Bill, with his friend Peter Deveikis (1949-2006), assembled perhaps the largest collection of Classical furniture and accessories to date. Concentrating on Boston material, they also collected important New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore examples.

Pieces from their collection were prominently included in “Rather Elegant Than Showy: The Classical Furniture of Isaac Vose,” an exhibition at the Massachusetts Historical Society in May 2018, and in the book of the same name by Robert D. Mussey, Jr, and Clark Pearce.

Bill is remembered by his friends as a gentle soul; as gentlemanly and gracious, with kindness and charm. He leaves behind a sister, Elizabeth B. “Betsy” Gardner (Raymond P. Poincelot, Jr) of Fairfield, Conn.; a nephew, Joshua B. Gardner (Aileen E. Nowlan) of Washington, DC; and two grandnieces, Ashley and Clara; as well as the congregation of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Ware, Mass., who also loved him.



   
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