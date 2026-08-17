Leon Dabo Landscape Tops Merrill’s Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WILLISTON, VT. — Paintings were among the highest-selling lots in Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers’ August 14 auction of the estate of Phyllis and Alexander Kroll, Jr, in Charlotte, Vt. The top lot overall was a tranquil tonalist oil on canvas landscape by Leon Dabo titled “Evening Lower Bay,” which took $16,640, including buyer’s premium. More highlights will appear in an upcoming issue.