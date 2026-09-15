Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art Presents The Story Of Humanity - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
6 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Timed Online Only Eclectic Collector Auction
Closing Monday, August 31 at 5pm 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Large Schoenhut Collection; Crandall Toys; Games; Puzzles, Pressed Steel Vehides,Tin Cars and Boats; Battery Op and Space Toys; Helsley Christmas Items; Country Store & Advertising LGB, Lionel, American Flyer Trains; Cap Guns; Model Kits, Many ltems of Interest!! In Person Preview […]Edward B. Beattie – The Finds of Five Estates
SALE ONLINE NOW, closing on SEPTEMBER 1 @7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie THIS SALE HELD ONLINE ONLY at auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers A fine selection from five seacoast estates. D. R. Dimes table w/6 Windsor bow backs, mahogany furniture by Baker, Banner weathervane w/directionals, Hitchcock furniture, great oak curved glass china, carved decoys and […]Z and R Auction Co. – Timed Online Auction
Friday, Aug. 28th @ 12pm-Friday, Sept. 11th @ 12pm zandrauctions.com 256 Clark St, Ext., Groton, NY z_and_r No Live Onsite Bidding, Dont Miss this Auction It is Once in a Lifetime with over 500 Outstanding Lots! Original 1970 Kaiser Army Military Cargo Truck M35A2 / 1967 Seabees Kaiser M-715 Navy Cargo Truck, Rare/Original Military (WWI, […]Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of botanical art. Indoor Gardening with Marian McEvoy August 29 through Oct. 30 Exhibition Hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, daily. Visit BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West […]Winter Associates – Live Auction
Monday, Aug. 31st at 5:30PM www.AuctionsAppraisers.com 21 Cooke St. Plainville, CT 06062 winter 18th to 20th C. Paintings and Prints from a New England Institution & Estates; Sterling flatware sets, also setwing pieces by Tiffany, Gorham, etc., Early American Coin; Gold and Silver Jewelry; Americana including 18th C. Conn. Furniture; 19th C. Long Guns; Tall […]
7 events,Antiques At Wintergarden Farm
September 2nd to September 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com 59 Stafford Rd. Monson, Mass. wintergarden Sept. 3rd to Sept. 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM (413) 539-1472 359 Stafford Rd., (Rt. 32), near the CT State Line Monson, Mass. Open by appointment most anytime! antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com Watch for photos! For now please BE AWARE that the […]Golden Oldies Antiques – Online Furniture And Decor Auction
Wed Sept 2 at 11am edt 310 West Broad Ave. High Point, NC https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/428876_vintage-and-antique-discovery-sale/ 333 Lots Of Vintage And Antique Furniture And Decor Sourced From Around The World Now Offering Complimentary Shipping To Flushing NYBodnar’s Auction Sales – 2 Days of High-End Collections!
September 2nd & 3rd www.bodnarsauction.com bodner SEPTEMBER 2 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11AM Everything Disney! From Pins to High-End one-of-a-kind art, there is something for every collector! WDCC, Lladro, Giuseppe Armani, Production Cells, High-End one-off pieces of Art, Bronzes, 2-foot statues & more! 2-Estates Packed one of a Disney Imagineer! Over 400+ Lots! SEPTEMBER 3 […]Gustave J. S. White Auctioneers – Rhode Island Estates Auction
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2@ 10AM Newport County Auction Gallery 1674 East Main Road, Rte.138, Portsmouth, RI gustave_white Paintings, porcelain, nautical items, silver, jewelry from estates in Newport, Barrington, Riverside, Sakonnet and New Bedford, MA. INSPECTION: Tuesday 1st from 1 to 4 pm & one hour before sale We had favorable comment after our June sale about […]
8 events,James Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
SEPTEMBER 4 - OCTOBER 4, 2026 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox The James Cox Gallery at Woodstock presents an extraordinary exhibition of Outsider artist Joseph Garlock (Russian-American, 1884-1980), featuring 33 paintings and 14 sculptures - including works never seen before. An incredible opportunity to discover the singular vision and expressive power of […]Connecticut River Book Auction
SEPTEMBER 4th, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2026 at the South Congregational Church located at 949 Main Street in South Glastonbury, CT 06073 Inspection begins at noon with the auction starting at 6 pm • ABSENTEE / […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY September 4 & 18 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN EVERY SUNDAY 9-4 leoneTag Along Estate Sales – Exquisite Harrison Home
Fri & Sat Sept 4 & 5 10am - 4pm 3 Lakeside Dr., Harrison, N.Y. 10580 tag_along Art Deco Console, antique 3 drawer table, Paul Evans style coffee table, 6 Vintage Thonet chairs. Art Deco sofa and pair of matching chairs, single pedestal mahogany dining table, pair midcentury armchairs, pine coffee table, 1g modular sofa, […]
9 events,Young’s Auction Service – The Gary Williams Collection
September 5th, 2026 10am cst 8284 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071 www.youngsauctionil.com Session 1 of 3 Previews: Thursday, September 3rd, and Friday, September 4th, 10am to 5pm at our Rock Falls Gallery: 8284 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071 Historical Stoneware Auction Over 600 lots of Rare Historical Potters to include: Commeraw, Crolius, Remmey, […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
September 5 & 6 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 Exhibitors May 23 & 24 | July 4 | Sept 5 & 6 | Oct 10 & 11 | Nov 7 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
8 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkAlameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am to 0 am $15 0 am to 12 pm $10 12 pm to 3 pm $5 Children under 12 free with adult Over 800 Booths […]
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionZ and R Auction Co. – Timed Online AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyAntiques At Wintergarden FarmJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
9 events,Collins Apple Barn Antique Shows Brimfield
PRIME SPACE AVAILABLE (413) 237-6659 2026 Show Dates: July 14-19 • Sept. 8-13 [email protected] www.collinsapplebarn.com collins_apple_barnBrzostek’s – Antique Dolls & Antiques
TUES., SEPT. 8, 10A.M. ~ Preview; 9-1OA.M. 80 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville, NY www.brzostek.com brzostek Auctioning Antique Furniture including: 2 pr. of Viet, ladies & gentleman’s chairs, Child’s roll-top desk & chair, Mission Oak library table, 2 Oak curved glass China cabinets,Marble top rd glass curio cabinet, French upright Vitrine curio cabinet, Lift top Lincoln […]Akiba Galleries – Collection of Mark Walberg: Treasures Of The World
September 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM EOT 3 N Federal Hwy Dania Beach, FL 33004 www.akibagalleries.com akiba Chinese Cloisonne Gilt Bronze Double Gourd Vase Impressive Large 18th Cent. Chinese Gilt Cloisonne Lobed Shaped Vase Japanese Meiji Bronze Chicken & Chick Gold Inlay Eyes Censer Rare Japanese Satsuma Vase by Yabu Meizan Rare 19th Cent. Indian […]Dealer’s Choice Antiques Shows at Brimfield 2026
TUESDAY September 8 Experienced Brimfield Antiques Show Management for over 40 Years Call For Dealer Space (508) 347-3929 • Admission $5.00 Food • Table Rentals • Rain or Shine • e-mail: [email protected] • www.DealersChoiceShows.com On-Site parking Available dealers_choiceBrimfield Antique Shows Events & Auctions – Brimfield Meadows, Hertans, Weekend Warrior Show
September 8-13 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield_antique_shows America's Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! BRIMFIELD ANTIQUE SHOWS - HERTANS SEPTEMBER 9-13 - Show Opens Wednesday, September 9 at Noon Admission $5 on Opening Day ~ Free the Rest of the Week. 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA BRIMFIELD MEADOWS - […]
13 events,N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
September 9-13 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA new_england_motel 3 Dealer Pavilions! Over 400 Booths 30 Palmer Road • Route 20 Look for our Green and Gold Umbrellas at our Food Court and you will find our Field. THE SHOPPING STARTS HERE… Admission $5 Opening Day • […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Antiques
Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Ezio Ceccarelli, Italian (1865-1927) Circa 1920 Monumental Majolica Covered Urns Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 954-925-2550 www.Kodner.com 21%bp*ab355*au2440* Have a QR Code App on Your Mobile Phone? Scan the Code to View Our […]Hargesheimer – Art & Antiques, Jewellery 160th Auction
9th to 12th September 2026 www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer Welcome to our upcoming 160th auction 9th to 12th September 2026 | starting at 10.00 am GET each day hargesheimer KUNSTAUKTIONEN Live bidding via our website Friedrich-Ebert-StraBe 11 + 12 | 40210 Dusseldorf Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 30 20010 | WhatsApp: +49 (0) 160 / 30 20010 […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
SEPTEMBER 9 I 9:30AM sandwichauction.com sandwich online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM STERLING SILVER, ASIAN ART, PAINTINGS, FURNITURE AND MORE. 508-385-3116 I a division of Eldred’sNewel Auctions – The Art of New York Interiors
Wednesday, Sept, 9th, 10am EST newelauctions.com newel Newel Auctions will hold The Art of New York Interiors: Decorated by Despont, Bastone, and MAC II on Wed September 9, 2026, at 10:00 AM. The sale brings together fine art, furniture, and decorative objects drawn from distinguished New York interiors shaped by three influential names in design: […]NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
September 9th & 10th, 2026 10am 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye Including Property from the Stradling Study Collection Visit Preview Pre-bid Aug 26-Sep 10 Online Preview/Pre-bid at nyeandcompany, invaluable, liveauctioneers, bidsquare and drouot Aug 31 - Sep 9 Public Exhibition at Bloomfield NJ Gallery, 20 Beach St. 07003 10 to 4 weekdays Selection […]University Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photograph
September 9th, 10:00 AM EDT www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 Newtown Bee For September 9, 2026 Sale BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 142: George Washington LS On Eve of Sullivan Expeditio Lot 398: J. R. Oppenheimer TLS Re: Einstein Awar Lot 248: MLK, Jr. Signed Just Before Assassination Lot 277: The Beatles - All 4! - Signed […]
13 events,Withington Auction Inc. – The Car-Barn Toy Collection Absentee Auction
Thurs. September 10th & Ends Thurs. September 17th at 6pm www.withingtonauction.com 17 Atwood Rd. - Hillsboro, NH 03244 withington Timed Auction - ONLINE ONLY - Eight Days to Bid!! Auction Starts: Thurs. September 10th & Ends Thurs. September 17th at 6pm on AuctionNinja Preview by appointment - Pick-up in Hillsboro - WE DO SHIP! Fresh […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 - 9 SEP 10 -13 OCT 8 -11 NOV 12 -15 DEC 10 -13 Show Hours Thurs. 10am - 5pm Fri. & Sat. 9am - […]Eldred’s – Discovery: Paintings Auction
SEPTEMBER 10 I 9:30 AM I CAPE COD eldreds.com eldreds works across a range of mediums, genres and price points live online, with phone and absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND I 508-385-3116 I [email protected] I VIEW ALL LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COMMay’s Antique Market At Brimfield
Sept 10,11,12 www.maysbrimfield.com Brimfield, MA mays_antique_market "One of the longest running Antique Shows in Brimfield, MA" Brimfield Dates 2026 July 16,17,18 Sept 10,11,12 Admission Opening Day Only - Opens 9am Thursday 413-245-9271 www.maysbrimfield.com
11 events,
12 events,Nadeau’s – Decorative Furnishings, Fine Art, and Couture Clothing Auction
Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 10 AM EST 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Preview Times: Thursday September 10, 2-6:30pm | Friday September 11, 12-5pm | Saturday September 12, 9-10am Join us for our Decorative Furnishings, Fine Art, and Couture Clothing Auction, featuring 480+ lots, including 130+ furniture pieces, 70+ fine art and […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
14 events,Tremont Auctions – Summer Estates, Ephemera & Antiquities Auction
Sunday, September 13th at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont_sept13_full_pg tremont_sept13 Previews: Wednesday 9th - Saturday 12th 10am-3pm & Sunday 13th 8-10am or in advance by appointment. “Boston its Environs and Harbour, with the Rebels Works Raised Against that Town in 1775”, William Faden in 1778 Lord Horatio Nelson 1804 […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkButterscotch Auctioneers & Appraisers – Fall Auction
September 13, 2026, 10am et www.butterscotch.com 76 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge, NY 10576 butterscotch 779 lots Asian Art (51 LOTS) Designer & Estate Jewelry (107 lots) DAVID BURLIUK (1882-1967) Oil on canvas board, 10 x 14 in. $15,000-25,000 Furniture (146 lots) Bird Carvings & Decoys (32 lots) Americana and Decorative Arts (140+ lots) THEORA ALTON […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – 19th Annual Old-fashioned Flea Market
Sun. Sept 13 10am-4pm 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwookd_mathews_flea_market CALL FOR VENDORS! Submit an application: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com $85 PER 10X16 FT. SPACE 10% discount on space if reserved by July 15 For more information contact: [email protected] (203) 838-9799Helmuth Stone – Fine Art & Antique Auction
Sunday, September 13, 2026. 1:00 PM 1467 Main Street Sarasota Florida 34236 www.HelmuthStone.com helmuth_stone AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS For more information visit HelmuthStone.com or Email [email protected] Online Bidding available through LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, Bidsquare and The SaleRoom. Telephone and Absentee Bidding also available. Nguyen Van Sien (Vietnamese, 1916 - 2014) 3-Panel Lacquer on Wood Paneled Screen. Provenance: Acquired […]Clarke – Super September Estates Auction
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2026 • 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke clarke clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | In-house, phone & absentee bidding are welcome. Previews: Thursday, September 10th - Saturday, September 12th, 12pm-6pm 18th or 19th C Giltwood Mirrors 3 Pc Moonstone Suite Louis Vuitton Bob Kuhn Colin […]
7 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitionWithington Auction Inc. – The Car-Barn Toy Collection Absentee AuctionCollective Hudson – Open Questions And Mysterious Pasts Auction
Bidding Open September 14th - 27th www.collectivehudson.com 34 Post Street, Kingston, NY 12401 collective_hudson LIVE AUCTIONEERS EXCLUSIVE — TIMED+ ONLINE AUCTION Bidding Opens: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 10am EDT Lots Begin Closing: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 11AM EDT Preview: Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-3:30pm by appointment An Auction of Discoveries, Attributions, Unanswered Questions & Second Looks. […]Hudson Valley Auctioneers – Antique and Estate Auction
Mon. Sept. 14th • 5pm 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sun. Sept. 13, l-5pm; Mon. Sept. 14, l-4:30pm Featuring 450 lots estate fresh merchandise collected over the summer. Unreserved and sold through liveauctioneers.com, absentee and phone bids. 252-1 Antique rosewood pool table, Brunswick, Monarch Sample furniture, carved gun cabinet Sample painted […]Northfield Auctions – Estate Antiques Auction
MONDAY, SEPT. 14 at 6pm 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield ESTATE ANTIQUES AUCTION! LIVE! IN-PERSON! NO COMPUTER RIDDING AT: NORTHFIELD AUCTIONS, INC. by PAUL GORZOCOSKI III 105 MAIN STREET, NORTHFIELD, MA 01360 Websites: www.northfieldauctions.com or auctionzip.com, #8349 Inspection: Mon. Sept. 14, 4pm-6pm; Other Inspection Day: Sun. Sept. 13:11am-2pm EVERYONE WELCOME! Estate Antiques! […]
7 events,Santa Fe Art Auction – Contemporary Art, Design + Photography
Live Online September 15 932 Railfan Road, Santa Fe NM santafe RAYMOND JONSON (1891 - 1982) Polymer No. 35 (detail), 1962 polymer, graphite on paper, 22 '/s x 33 'A in. Estimate: $6,000 - $9,000 UPCOMING CALENDAR September 15 Contemporary Art, Design + Photography November 6-7 The Signature Annual Live Sale December 5-15 Etcetera Holiday […]Morphy Auctions – Firearms & Militaria
September 15, 16 & 17, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy_firearms_militaria Colt Single Action Army Revolver With Documentation To General George A. Custer’s Farrier dwm 1902 Cartridge Counter 9mm Luger Semi-automatic Pistol With Holster Important Documented Khrushchev Presented Dwm Russian Contract 1906, 9mm Luger Semi-automatic Pistol With Holster Izumi No Kami […]
12 events,Schwenke Auctioneers – Consign/Sell Your Jewelry
Wednesday, September 16, 2026 11AM-7PM HOSTED AT UPPER EAST MODERN 315 East 91st St, Suite 5S New York, NY www.woodburyauction.com schwenke_jewelry Our auctions attract discerning collectors from around the world, achieving outstanding results for fine jewelry, silver, watches and exceptional objects. Platinum Diamond, Ruby & Pearl Necklace | SOLD FOR $29,000 APPOINTMENTS ENCOURAGED Contact us […]Heritage Auctions – Asian Art Signature Auction
September 16 HA.com/AsianArt heritage_asian_art NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS Deadline: July 7 HA.com/AsianArt INQUIRIES: Charlene Wang 212.486.3731 [email protected] Megan Ma 214.409.1196 A Pair of Chinese Cloisonne Lions with Riders, 18th century Sold for: $150,000 [email protected] Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com. 96454Doyle – Asian Works of Art
AUCTION IN NEW YORK September 16 & 17 10am EDT doyle.com doyle PREVIEW September 11-14 Noon-5pm AUCTION September 16 & 17 10am EDT CONTACT 212-427-4141, ext. 299 [email protected] Chinese Yellow Ground and Underglaze Blue Porcelain Moon Flask, Baoyueping — Chinese Ming-Style Blue and White Porcelain Moon Flask, Bianhu DOYLE AUCTIONEERS & APPRAISERS DOYLE.COM NEW YORK […]New England Auctions – Modern Art, Photography, Advertising and Coin-Op Auction
September 16 & 17 at 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england SEPTEMBER AT NEW ENGLAND AUCTIONS DAY 1: Modern Art Including the Estate of David Pease Dean Yale School of Art WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2026 -10AM EST DAY 2: Photography, Advertising and Coin-Op THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2026 […]Heritage Auctions – Asian Art Signature Auction
September 16 HA.com/Silver heritage_asian_art Inquiries Charlene Wang | 212.486.3731 | [email protected] Megan Ma | 214.409.1196 | [email protected] HERITAGE AUCTIONS Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com/98737 Property from the Collection of Leonard David SnijderWilliam Smith – 60th Annual Post Labor Day Live Auction
Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview: Monday, September 14 & Tuesday, September 15 from 10:00am to 4:00pm wsmithauction.com • (603)675-2549 • 1064 Rte 12A, Plainfield, NH We are pleased to present our 60th Annual Post Labor Day Auction. Featuring curated 18th C. furniture from a historic Gilmanton, NH home, other fine […]
14 events,iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & Jewelry
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 17 - October 6, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October 13, 2026 Preview October 3rd, New Braunfels, TX, The Iron Works 9 am-6 pm or by appointment [email protected] LARK MASON ASSOCIATESSloans & Kenyon – September Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, September 17 at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Antiques, furniture, paintings and sculpture, ethnographica and tribal arts, silver, decorative arts, rugs, Asian ceramics and works of artjewelry, coins, clocks, and collection semi-precious, hardstone and other beads Including property from the Estate of Rosalee Cohen Davison and […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Robert Helsley Collection of Posters Antiques Collectibles
Thursday, September 17th 5PM LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer www.opferauction.com Together with: Country, Victorian, Mid Century Modern, Art Deco, Art Nouveau Furniture, Collectibles, Silver, Jewelry, Art Glass, Austrian Bronzes, Enamels, Paintings, Prints and Artwork, Continental Porcelain AND MORE! IN PERSON PREVIEW AVAILABLE! Richard Opfer bid.opferauction.com • liveauctioneers Auctioneering, […]DuMouchelles – The September 2026 Auctions
Hosted September 17,18 & 19 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Featuring the Collections of Thomas W. Brunk, Indian Village, Ml Jim & Rose Ryan, Bloomfield Hills, Ml Estate of Gil & Lila Silverman, Bloomfield Hills, Ml Neale Hurston Rembrandt Van Rijn (1606-1669) 'The Angel Departing From The Family Of Tobias' Gustav […]Clars – Important September Fine Art Auction
September 17th & 18th | 9:30 AM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars clars Auction Previews Sept. 16th | 1-5 PM PDT Sept 17th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT Sept. 18th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT Sept. 19th | 9 AM-End of Auction 1. Granville Redmond, Heading Home, 1910, oil on canvas, […]Eldred’s – Collect: Americana + Marine Art Auction
SEPT. 17-18 I 9:30 AM I CAPE COD eldreds.com MAM26 full-page ad live online, with phone and absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND 508-385-3116 VIEW ALL LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COM
13 events,The Original 187th Semi-Annual York, PA Antiques Show & Sale
September 18th & 19th, 2026 York Fairgrounds Convention & Expo Center Memorial Hall East 334 Carlisle Avenue, York, Pennsylvania 17404 www.theoriginalyorkantiquesshow.com york_show From Rt. 30, take Rt. 74 South Friday-10 am to 6 pm • Saturday-10 am to 5 pm 60 Selected Exhibitors featuring 18th & 19th Century American, English, Primitive and Period Furniture and […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY September 4 & 18 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN EVERY SUNDAY 9-4 leoneMichaan’s Auctions – September Gallery Auction
Friday, September 18th | 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaan Michaan’s Auctions is honored to be offering the Estate of Daniel M. (Wygold) Mitchell Previews: Sunday, September 13th, 10 am - 5 pm Thursday, September 17th, noon - 5 pm Friday, September 18th, 9 am - end of auction Dino Rosin […]Crafted Auctions – Decorative Arts & Fine Objects Estate Auctions
Sept 18 - 20 Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available OVER 1,400 LOTS • 3 AUCTION DAYS DAY 1 — Fri, Sept 18 • 1:00pm est DAY 2 — Sat, Sept 19 • 12:00pm est DAY 3 — Sun, Sept 20 • 12:00pm est Pottery & Decorative Arts Roseville • […]JMW Auction Gallery – Fall Multi-Estates Eclectic Auction
Fri. September 18th, 4pm et 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jmw (Preview Thursday September 17th 12noon-6pm) 1094 Morton Boulevard, Kingston, N.Y. 12401 Online & Absentee Bids Only This will be a 450 lot of fresh to the market goods from estates throughout the Hudson Valley & NYC. Over 300 paintings & prints by […]
15 events,Roland Auctions – September Estate Sale
Saturday Sept. 19th at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland Preview: Thursday, September 17th & Friday, September 18th, 10am - 6pm Featuring a private collection of combs and hair pieces, furniture from George Nakashima, a Selection of Tiffany Bronzes and Favrile, important jewelry, Asian art, exceptional silver, and more. 212-260-2000 www.rolandauctions.com […]Jackson Hole Art Auction
LIVE AUCTION SEPTEMBER 19TH Lot 378, Lynne Drexler (1928-1999), Summer, 1995 oil on canvas, 26 x 24 in., Estimate: $30,000-50,000 Lot 373, Charles Wysocki (1929-2002), Vermont Picnickers oil on canvas, 26 x 30 in., Estimate: $20,000-40,000 Lot 374, Charles Wysocki (1929-2002), Hometown Rally oil on canvas, 26 x 30 in., Estimate: $20,000-40,000 Lot 369, Cartier […]Synesael Davies Auctions – Live In-Person & Live Online Antique Auction
SATURDAY September 19th 10:00 AM (Eastern) 7113 EAST 600 SOUTH • OXFORD , IN 47971 www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2953/synesael-davies-auctions/ synesael_davies We will be selling at auction the collection of Bill and Donna Cherry, of Cherry Street ABC's, with few additions. Auction will be posted on or around September 1st. Highlights of this auction include: Advertising clocks 1816 Map […]Stormville Airport – Ultimate Family Yard Sale
Sat., Sept. 19, 2026 9 am to 3 pm Rain or Shine 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_family_yard_sale Come see what over 300 families have to sell! Booth space and table rentals available. No Pets Call 845-226-4000 Free Admission & Parking, Food ConcessionsSoulis Auctions – The Late Summer Gallery Auction
September 19th & 20th at 11am Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis This diverse offering will draw once more from the landmark collection of John Adair Jr. while adding fine jewelry, sterling silver and American art to the already wide-ranging mix spanning three centuries. Saturday, September 19 at 11 am: Modern Art, Japanese Antiques, Furniture […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
September 19 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, August 29, September 19, October 17, November 21 at Flying Pig Antiques 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 4 Elm Farm • 760 Shenipsit Lake […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
11 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkGranite Union Auction Company – Grand Opening Auction
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 2 PM graniteunionauction.com 58 South Main Street, Franklin, NH 03235 granite_union THE ESTATE OF PAUL B. CLIFFORD FRANKLIN, NH — Outstanding items from the collection of the […]Burchard Galleries – “September Spectacular” Premier Estates Auction
Sunday September 20, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 9/18 1-6pm; 9/19 llam-4pm; 9/20 10am-All Day • Watch for upcoming Gallery Tour Videos • 1059) Meissen Clock & 1085) Richard Klemm Dresden Porcelain Vases Mansion Furnishings: 1104) Inlaid […]Carlsen Gallery – Anniversary Auction
Sunday, September 20 at 10:30am EST www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen carlsen Invites yon to join us for our Anniversary Auction PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND, BID LIVE, ONLINE, ABSENTEE OR BY TELEPHONE. Sunday, September 20 at 10:30am EST Preview: Mon. Sept. 14 - Sat. Sept. 19, 10am-4pm Sun. 8am until sale or […]
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitionCollective Hudson – Open Questions And Mysterious Pasts AuctioniGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & Jewelry
5 events,
6 events,Augusta Auctions – Autumn Elegance Fashion & Textile Auction
September 23, 2026 11am est www.augusta-auction.com 33 Gage Street, Bellows Falls, VT augusta Vintage, Couture & Historical Clothing, (Fashion Accessories, Rare Textiles & Ephemera From Museums & Private Collections Highlights to include Red silk Fortuny delphos gown with original box Charles James 1956 dinner suit Apple Boutique man’s brocade jacket Couture & designer fashions by: […]
6 events,Morphy Auctions – Firearms & Militaria
September 24, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy_jewelry “The Windy City Collection” Bvlgari Serpenti 18k Watch Bracelet Oscar Heyman 18k White Gold Emerald Cut Diamond Necklace […]
6 events,Schwenke Auctioneers – Remarkable Estate Collection Of The Late “Big Earl” L. Postol
September 25, 26 & 27 50 Main Street North Woodbury, CT 06798 www.woodburyauction.com schwenke ON-SITE LIVE AUCTION!!! THE REMARKABLE ESTATE COLLECTION OF THE LATE "BIG EARL" L. POSTOL AT THE […]
12 events,The Taconic Antiques Fair
SEPT. 26-27 CHATHAM, N.Y. COLUMBIA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS SATURDAY 9-5 & SUNDAY 10-4 taconicantiquesfair.com taconic_antiques_fairLebanon Historical Society – 59th Annual Antique Show & Artisan Craft Show
Saturday, September 26 9:00am - 3:00pm historyoflebanon.org Lebanon Green at 856 Trumbull Hwy lebannon_historical_craft_show Craft Show on the Historic Lebanon Green at the intersection of Routes 87 & 207 — Held Rain or Shine— $8 admission, children under 12 free Food available: donuts & breakfast sandwiches, homemade chowders, sandwiches & pies; grilled hamburgers & hot […]Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association Presents Fall 50th Annual Antiques in Schoharie
September 26 & 27 Saturday 10-5 • Sunday 11-4 143 Depot Lane Village of Schoharie, NY 12157 2 Miles South of Exit 23 off 1-88 For more info call (518) 231-7241 On Site FREE Parking • $7 Admission schoharieNew Hartford Lions Giant Flea Market
Sat, Sept 26, 2026 8AM - 3PM RAIN OR SHINE 580 West Hill Road Brodie Park, New Hartford CT Adult Admission: $3 Early buying 6:3 0-8am: $10 Free parking; no pets; food available. Proceeds benefit local charities & scholarships Vendor Spaces Available Call 860-489-9188 [email protected] lions_club_giant_flea_marketThe Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair
Saturday & Sunday, September 26-27 Rare books, antiquarian volumes, signed first editions, collectible childrens books, ephemera & more. Weston Public Library, 56 Northfield Rd, Weston, CT ct_gold_coast_book_fair
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
10 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
4 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitioniGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & Jewelry
5 events,Litchfield – Jewelry & Luxury
September 30 | Jewelry & Luxury Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfield
6 events,The Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 3-4 Maryland State Fairground Cow Palace 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 $10 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 11-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_flea
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
5 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk