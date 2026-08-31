Mercedes Chases The Checkered Flag At Marion - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARION, MASS. — Following a successful part one auction in April, Marion Antique Auctions conducted Alfred J. Walker Estate Part II & More on August 29, featuring nearly 600 lots of art, antiques and more, including a Shaker furniture collection from the Charles & Helen Upton estate of Troy, NY. The sale’s top lot was a 1971 Mercedes 280SL coupe with removable pagoda top in British racing green. The car had light brown leather interior and sold with a spare tire, original manuals and tool kit, and several “extra” items, including an extra chrome grille frame and speedometer. It drove hot off the lot for $70,400, just cracking its high estimate ($50/70,000). Additional highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.