Morphy’s Wild West Auction Lassoes $900,000 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionMidwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 23rd & 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. […]
4 events,Midwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. Indian dolls/toys; […]Sterling Auctions – Antique Auction
Tuesday, June 30 6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd, Sterling, MA sterling Preview 5-6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd., Sterling, MA Antiques and Collectables […]
5 events,Hayloft Auctions – Online Auction
Online Bidding Ends On July 13th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONS hayloftAntique American Clocks
Sealed bid auction ends July 31 250 antique clocks Delivery to the eastern half of the US AntiqueAmericanClocks.com/bee antique_american_clocksWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection AuctionWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection AuctionWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection Auction
Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH wm_smith Preview Monday, May 25th and Tuesday, May 26th from 10:00am to 4:00pm 19th C. Weathervane Maritime Gouaches Exceptional Sterling Collections Frank […]Auction Attic/Devin Moisan – Summer Attic Auction
First lot closes: SUNDAY, JULY 12th @ 10:00 AM ET MoisanAuctions.com 75 Railroad Ave. Epping, NH 03042 moisan Hosted at: HiBid.com Preview: Friday & Saturday, July 10th & 11th 10:00 […]
9 events,RR Auction – Spirit Of 1776 Auction
Closing July 8th www.RRAuction.com rr_auction SELLING THE RARE AND REMARKABLE SINCE 1976 SEVENTY-SIX LOTS. THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE UNITED STATES, IN THE WORDS OF THE PEOPLE WHO LIVED IT. […]Doyle – Decorative Asian Works Of Art Online Auction
Bidding Will Close Thursday, July 16 doyle.com doyle A Chinese Falangcai Decorated Enamel Snuff Bottle Estimate $2,000-3,000 A Chinese Blue Ground Enameled Porcelain 'Fishes' Rouleau Vase Estimate $2,000-3,000 A Chinese […]Thomas Hirchak Company – Online Auction: Jewelry, Coins, Electric Guitars, Collectibles (1735)
Closing July 16th at 10am THCAuction.com Williston, VT Preview Auction: July 14 at 11am-1pm Bid Now! Shipping Available! https://www.thcauction.com/07162026-jewelry-coins-collectibles-williston-vtJohn McInnis LLC – The Estate of Martin Rouse Sputnik Furniture Collection
THURSDAY, JULY 2 at 1pm 76 MAIN ST. - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com mcinnis ESTATE COLLECTION MID-CENTURY MODERN FURNITURE 200 Lots of Furniture to Be Sold Estate Collection Online Auction At […]McMurray – Medicines, Pills, Tins, Apothecary/Drugstore and Advertising Auction #86
CLOSING DATE: SAT. JULY 11th at 10pm est www.mcmurrayauctions.com McMurray (½H) 6-26-26 Presents our absentee mail/phone bid CATALOGED AUCTION #86 of Patent Medicines, Pills, Tins, Apothecary/Drugstore and Advertising items. CLOSING […]
8 events,
12 events,The Tiverton 4 Corners 4th of July Antiques Show & Sale
SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2026 10am - 3pm 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI www.goosefareantiques.com goosefare_tiverton On The Grounds Of The Meeting House 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI Over 30 Dealers From […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
JULY 4 8am-4pm 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 Exhibitors […]Synesael Davies Auctions – Live In-Person & Live Online Antique Auction
SATURDAY JULY 4th 10:00 AM 8493 N STATE ROAD 39 ROSSVILLE, IN 46065 www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2953/synesael-davies-auctions/ synesael_davies In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States, Synesael Davies Auctions is honored […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
10 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkAlameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]
9 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHayloft Auctions – Online AuctionAuction Attic/Devin Moisan – Summer Attic AuctionRR Auction – Spirit Of 1776 AuctionDoyle – Decorative Asian Works Of Art Online AuctionThomas Hirchak Company – Online Auction: Jewelry, Coins, Electric Guitars, Collectibles (1735)McMurray – Medicines, Pills, Tins, Apothecary/Drugstore and Advertising Auction #86New Hartford Lions Giant Flea Market
Sat. June 6, 2026 8AM - 3PM RAIN OR SHINE 580 West Hill Road Brodie Park, New Hartford CT Adult Admission: $3 Early buying 6:3 0-8am: $10 Free parking; no […]
8 events,
15 events,Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor
Wednesday July 8, 2026 at 1 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Erte (Roman de Tirtoff, Russian (1892-1990) "Globe" Rare Bronze Sculpture Kodner Galleries 45 […]New England Auctions – July Gameboards & Americana
Thursday July 9th, 2026 - 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england Collection of Bruce and Doranna Wendel with Selected Additions THURSDAY JULY […]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – Icons of Sound
JULY 8 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar Vintage Guitars, Amps, Brass, Cornets, Jazz & Autographs! A century of Vintage Music Treasures! This sale will feature 2 single-owner collections […]Walnut Hill Auctions – Gallery Grand Opening Auction
JULY 8, 2026 Bid.WalnutHillAuctions.com 7962 General Puller Hwy Suite 604 Topping, VA 25169 walnut_hill Preview July 7 Carolyn Extine, VAAL #4877 757-846-8620 7962 General Puller Hwy Suite 604 Topping, VA […]Antiques At Wintergarden Farm
July 8th to July 13th OPEN DAILY :00 AM-5:00PM antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com 59 Stafford Rd. Monson, Mass. wintergarden Sept. 3rd to Sept. 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM (413) 539-1472 359 Stafford Rd., […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
July 8th 9:30am sandwichauction.com sandwich Sporting Art, Paintings, Folk Art, Asian Art, Ceramics, and much much more online-only with live internet, phone and absentee bidding sandwichauction.comNew England Auctions – July Americana & Shaker
Wednesday, July 8th , 2026 - 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england
11 events,Bodnar’s Auction Sales – The History Of Shelley Cups & Saucers!
JULY 9 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar The History Of Shelley Cups & Saucers! The Silverman Collection featured in the book "Shelley Tea Ware Patterns" JULY 9 […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]SJD Auctions – Online Auction
Thurs, July 9th at 7:30pm 35 Mechanic St, Amenia, NY 12501 sjd-auctions.liveauctioneers.com sjd Featuring: Gorham Sterling Silver Flatware, 1864 Trenton Civil War Rifle-Musket, Italian Bitossi Blu Rimini Planter, Tessellated Bone […]
15 events,Connecticut River Book Auction
JULY 10th at 6 pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on JULY 10th 2026 at the South Congregational […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY July 10 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]East Hampton Antiques & Design Show
July 10-12, 2026 10 James Lane, East Hampton, NY EastHamptonAntiquesShow.com east_hampton Honorary Chair Tom Scheerer requests your company at the EAST HAMPTON ANTIQUES & DESIGN SHOW to benefit the EAST […]JMW Auction Gallery – Multi-Estates Online Auction
Friday, July 10th, 4pm ET 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jmw Online & Absentee Bids Only• Preview Thurs. July 9th, 12-6pm Selling the last artwork from the Hudson, […]Merrils Auction Gallery – Historical Americana & Decorative Arts
Friday, July 10, 2026 137 James Brown Drive, Williston, Vermont www.merrillsauction.com merrill 18k, Diamond, & 10.5 CT Green Catseye Ring US LSS Bronze Cannon Colt Frontier Six Shooter Revolver Tiffany […]Douglas – Antique Estate Auction
Friday July 10 at 6pm www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Fine Art: Paintings: Andre M31·chand, Rich31·d Dey De Ripcowski, R. Morin, May-Pop, Chinese portrait, Pith paintings and […]
17 events,Charles Street Auction – Discovery Timed Online Auction
SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026 at 11am 2 Charles Street, Sandwich, MA 02563 charles_street Register and bid early Online bidding through liveauctioneers.com only Collection of ephemera, antique advertising cards, trade cards, […]Stevens Auction Company – Red White & Bid Auction
SATURDAY, JULY 11TH 11:OOAM CST 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MS www.StevensAuction.com stevens JOIN US AS WE CELEBRATE THE 250™ ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICA AT THE RED WHITE & BID AUCTION […]DownEast Auctions – America 250, Coin & Currency Auction
SAT. JULY 11th @ 10am 328 E. Main St. (U.S. Rte. 1) Searsport, Maine 04974 down_east Previews Fri. 2-6pm & Sat. 9am; Other times by appt Selling hundreds of fresh […]Brzostek’s – Two Day Antiques & Collectibles Auction
Sat, July 11 & Sun., July 12, 10 A.M 7831 Salt Springs Road, Fayetteville, NY 13066 www.brzostek.com brzosek From The Village of Fayetteville Off Rt. 5, take Salt Springs Rd. […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: July 11 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellCorey Brown Auction – Military & Antique Auction
July 11th at 10am 19 RR Ave Frewsburg NY 14738 coreybrownauction.com corey_brown FROM THE COLLECTION OF DR. RICHARD NORTON HALL (ERIE, PA) Oriental Rugs, Artwork, Military Posters, WWI & WWII, […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
12 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkHyde Park Country Auctions – Decorative Arts & Collectibles Online Sale
Sunday, July 12 at 4:00 PM www.hpcountryauctions.com 900 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie NY hyde_park PREVIEWS: Sat. July 11 & Sun. July 12, l:00-4:00PM Previews available by appt, week of sale. Online […]
8 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHayloft Auctions – Online AuctionDoyle – Decorative Asian Works Of Art Online AuctionThomas Hirchak Company – Online Auction: Jewelry, Coins, Electric Guitars, Collectibles (1735)Antiques At Wintergarden FarmBrzostek’s – Two Day Antiques & Collectibles AuctionWinter Associates – Live Auction
Monday, July 13th at 5:30PM www.AuctionsAppraisers.com 21 Cooke St. Plainville, CT 06062 winter 1955-1957 Nakashima Furniture from a Connecticut Estate & other Mid-Century Modern; Antique Furniture and early American, English […]
9 events,Dealer’s Choice Antiques Shows at Brimfield 2026
Opens Tuesday at 11 A.M. Experienced Brimfield Antiques Show Management for over 40 Years Call For Dealer Space (508) 347-3929 • Admission $5.00 Food • Table Rentals • Rain or […]Collins Apple Barn Antique Shows Brimfield
PRIME SPACE AVAILABLE (413) 237-6659 2026 Show Dates: July 14-19 • Sept. 8-13 [email protected] www.collinsapplebarn.com collins_apple_barnBrimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield Meadows
July 14-19 40 Palmer Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield_antique_show_2026_schedule America's Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS BRIMFIELD MEADOWS July 14-19 - September 8-13 40 […]Edward B. Beattie – Paintings, Glassware, Coins & Jewelry Online Auction
ONLINE NOW, begins closing JULY 14 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie A fine large lot of coins from two estates along with fresh goods from […]
11 events,N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
DATE CHANGE July 15-19 & September 9-13 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA new_england_motel 3 Dealer Pavilions! Over 400 Booths 30 Palmer […]Morphy Auctions – Automobilia, Petroliana, Soda & Advertising Auction
July 15 & 16, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS FOR UPCOMING AUCTIONS: OCTOBER 1, 2 & 3 - (Consignment Deadline: July 10th) […]World Auction Gallery – Mid-Summer Estate Auction
WED. JULY 15th, 2026 at 10am est worldauctiongallery.com 228 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554 world_auction_gallery Our Outstanding Mid-Summer Estate Auction is on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026 at 10:00 […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Hertans
July 15-19 Hertan Show Field, 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN […]
13 events,May’s Antique Market At Brimfield
July 16, 17, 18 www.maysbrimfield.com Brimfield, MA mays_antique_market "One of the longest running Antique Shows in Brimfield, MA" Brimfield Dates 2026 July 16,17,18 Sept 10,11,12 Admission Opening Day Only - […]Brimfield Antique Shows – The Original Brimfield All Estate Fresh, in Person, No Reserve Auction!
Thursday, July 16, 2026 Auction Starts at 6:00 pm Hertans Field 6 Mill Lane Rd, Brimfield MA 01010 www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield Preview All Day Thursday Until Auction Time! Location: Hertans Field, […]Nadeau’s – Ephemera And Comics Auction
Thursday, July 16 at 2pm est 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Previews: Wednesday July 15, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Thursday July 16, 12:00 PM - 2:00 […]
9 events,Michaan’s Auctions – July Gallery Auction
Friday, July 17th at 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaans Previews: Sunday, July 12th, 10 am - 5 pm Thursday, July 16th, noon - 5 pm […]
10 events,Brimfield Antique Shows – Weekend Warrior Show
July 18-19 Free Admission Hertan Show Field, 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
10 events,Burchard Galleries – Vintage Estate Antiques, MCM, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
Sunday July 19, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard Sunday July 19, 2026 @ 12 PM • LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBrzostek’s – Two Day Antiques & Collectibles Auction
4 events,Eldred’s – The Collection Of Nancy & Larry Dickson
Part Of Americana Week July 21-24 Cape Cod eldreds.com Eldred's (½H) 6-19-26 d AN EXTRAORDINARY GROUP OF PAINTINGS, RARE FURNITURE, MARINE ART AND AMERICANA Queen Anne Dressing Table, Area o/Wethersjield, […]Freeman’s – The Vietnamese Modernists
July 21 freemansauction.com freemans INVITING CONSIGNMENTS We are welcoming American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts for our fall auction season. UPCOMING AUCTIONS The Vietnamese Modernists | July 21 Interiors, Including […]
4 events,Crocker Farm – America 250
July 22-31, 2026 www.crockerfarm.com crocker_farm 15900 York Rd. Sparks, MD 21152 A Landmark Auction Celebrating American Stoneware & Redware at its Finest Featuring Exceptional American Stoneware & Redware Pottery INCLUDING […]
5 events,Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield Adirondacks Indoor & Outdoor Antique Show & Flea Market
July 24-26 Hay Fields Antiques Venue, 2918 US RT 9, North Hudson, NY www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield_adirondacks Brimfield Adirondacks Indoor & Outdoor Antique Show & Flea Market Your Adirondacks Adventure Awaits Antiques, […]
6 events,Coeur d’Alene – Art Auction
July 25 cdaartauction.com Reno, Nevada at the Grand Sierra Resort coeur_d'alene FINE WESTERN & AMERICAN ART The 2026 Coeur d’Alene Art Auction will be held July 25 in Reno, Nevada […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
5 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionCrocker Farm – America 250
4 events,Litchfield – Art, Antiques & Design
July 29 | Art, Antiques & Design August 28 & 29 | Annual Estates Tag Sale September 30 | Jewelry & Luxury Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfield
5 events,Amelia Jeffers – The Ohio Valley Auction
July 30 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers A lifetime of collecting deserves more than a transaction. When you are ready to let it go, it should be […]Matthews Auctions – Rick Bonenberger Estate Auction #3
July 30, 31 & Aug 1 MatthewsTAC.com Fireman's Park 500 Park Ave. Waterloo, Wl 53594 matthews Rick Bonenberger Estate Auction #3 & More This is the 3rd auction for the […]
5 events,Amelia Jeffers – America 250: Fine & Decorative Art
July 31 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers A lifetime of collecting deserves more than a transaction. When you are ready to let it go, it should be […]
3 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
3 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkGranite State Antique Shows – New Hampshire Antiques Week Show 2026
Sunday August 2nd 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM 185 Elm Street Milford, NH www.granitestateantiqueshows.com granite_state GRANITE TOWN PLAZA 185 ELM STREET MILFORD, NH NEW HAMPSHIRE ANTIQUES WEEK SHOW 2026! Early […]