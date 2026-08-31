Pollock Painting Pushes Paddles At Gamage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Timed Online Only Eclectic Collector Auction
Closing Monday, August 31 at 5pm 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Large Schoenhut Collection; Crandall Toys; Games; Puzzles, Pressed Steel Vehides,Tin Cars and Boats; Battery Op and […]Edward B. Beattie – The Finds of Five Estates
SALE ONLINE NOW, closing on SEPTEMBER 1 @7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie THIS SALE HELD ONLINE ONLY at auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers A fine selection from five seacoast estates. […]Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of […]Winter Associates – Live Auction
Monday, Aug. 31st at 5:30PM www.AuctionsAppraisers.com 21 Cooke St. Plainville, CT 06062 winter 18th to 20th C. Paintings and Prints from a New England Institution & Estates; Sterling flatware sets, […]
6 events,Golden Oldies Antiques – Online Furniture And Decor Auction
Wed Sept 2 at 11am edt 310 West Broad Ave. High Point, NC https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/428876_vintage-and-antique-discovery-sale/ 333 Lots Of Vintage And Antique Furniture And Decor Sourced From Around The World Now Offering […]Antiques At Wintergarden Farm
September 2nd to September 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com 59 Stafford Rd. Monson, Mass. wintergarden Sept. 3rd to Sept. 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM (413) 539-1472 359 Stafford Rd., […]Gustave J. S. White Auctioneers – Rhode Island Estates Auction
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2@ 10AM Newport County Auction Gallery 1674 East Main Road, Rte.138, Portsmouth, RI gustave_white Paintings, porcelain, nautical items, silver, jewelry from estates in Newport, Barrington, Riverside, Sakonnet and […]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – 2 Days of High-End Collections!
September 2nd & 3rd www.bodnarsauction.com bodner SEPTEMBER 2 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11AM Everything Disney! From Pins to High-End one-of-a-kind art, there is something for every collector! WDCC, Lladro, Giuseppe […]
5 events,Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
September 5 & 6 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
5 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyAntiques At Wintergarden Farm
3 events,Dealer’s Choice Antiques Shows at Brimfield 2026
TUESDAY September 8 Experienced Brimfield Antiques Show Management for over 40 Years Call For Dealer Space (508) 347-3929 • Admission $5.00 Food • Table Rentals • Rain or Shine • […]
4 events,N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
September 9-13 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA new_england_motel 3 Dealer Pavilions! Over 400 Booths 30 Palmer Road • Route 20 Look […]Hargesheimer – Art & Antiques, Jewellery 160th Auction
9th to 12th September 2026 www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer Welcome to our upcoming 160th auction 9th to 12th September 2026 | starting at 10.00 am GET each day hargesheimer KUNSTAUKTIONEN Live bidding […]
5 events,Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]
6 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
7 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkButterscotch Auctioneers & Appraisers – Fall Auction
SEPT 13 www.butterscotch.com 76 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge, NY 10576 butterscotch Serving Westchester and Fairfield Counties Since 1987 Specializing in Fine Art, Jewelry, and Estates We are now accepting consignments […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – 19th Annual Old-fashioned Flea Market
Sun. Sept 13 10am-4pm 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwookd_mathews_flea_market CALL FOR VENDORS! Submit an application: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com $85 PER 10X16 FT. SPACE 10% discount on space if reserved by […]
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
3 events,Heritage Auctions – Asian Art Signature Auction
September 16 HA.com/AsianArt heritage_asian_art NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS Deadline: July 7 HA.com/AsianArt INQUIRIES: Charlene Wang 212.486.3731 [email protected] Megan Ma 214.409.1196 A Pair of Chinese Cloisonne Lions with Riders, 18th century Sold […]
3 events,The Original 187th Semi-Annual York, PA Antiques Show & Sale
September 18th & 19th, 2026 York Fairgrounds Convention & Expo Center Memorial Hall East 334 Carlisle Avenue, York, Pennsylvania 17404 www.theoriginalyorkantiquesshow.com york_show From Rt. 30, take Rt. 74 South Friday-10 […]
5 events,Jackson Hole Art Auction
LIVE AUCTION SEPTEMBER 19TH Lot 378, Lynne Drexler (1928-1999), Summer, 1995 oil on canvas, 26 x 24 in., Estimate: $30,000-50,000 JACKSONHOLEARTAUCTION.COM | 307-734-9739 [email protected] jackson_hole
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
3 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
5 events,Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association Presents Fall 50th Annual Antiques in Schoharie
September 26 & 27 Saturday 10-5 • Sunday 11-4 143 Depot Lane Village of Schoharie, NY 12157 2 Miles South of Exit 23 off 1-88 For more info call (518) […]The Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair
Saturday & Sunday, September 26-27 Rare books, antiquarian volumes, signed first editions, collectible childrens books, ephemera & more. Weston Public Library, 56 Northfield Rd, Weston, CT ct_gold_coast_book_fair
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
5 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
3 events,Litchfield – Jewelry & Luxury
September 30 | Jewelry & Luxury Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfield
4 events,The Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 3-4 Maryland State Fairground Cow Palace 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 $10 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 11-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_flea
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
3 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk