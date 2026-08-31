Pollock Painting Pushes Paddles At Gamage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ROCKLAND, MAINE — A freshly discovered signed Jackson Pollock drip painting made a splash at Gamage Antiques on August 24 when it became the top lot, selling to a Midwest collector for $36,800, including premium. In untouched condition retaining 99 percent of its paint, it came out of the collection of Ben Mildwoff, who was the brother-in-law of artist Louise Nevelson, who grew up in Rockland, Maine. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.