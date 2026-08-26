 Shaker, Americana Bring In Half Million In Sales At Bray & Co - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

26 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

Shaker, Americana Bring In Half Million In Sales At Bray & Co

Published: August 26, 2026

← Back

 

During preview owner Derin Bray showed off a miniature Shaker box once belonging to Sister Elvira Hulett that attained $43,750 ($3/5,000).

Review by Andrea Valluzzo

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — With collectors amassed in the area for New Hampshire Antiques Week, Derin Bray, owner and auctioneer of Bray & Co, timed his Americana and Shaker auction to gather as many eyeballs as possible. The August 15 sale was conducted a full week after the shows had run their course, but the preview purposely scheduled (and heavily advertised) during Antiques Week was well-attended.
“I was thrilled. There was a lot of turnout at the preview, and we had somewhere between 40 and 50 in-person bidders, which is a small triumph in itself in this time of online auctions,” Bray said. “It was pretty spirited bidding from start to end.”

Shaker material continues to resonate with collectors and audiences today partly for the interesting nature of how the Shakers lived but mostly the pieces’ aesthetic qualities and the craftsmanship. “There is a fascination and an interest in the Shaker belief system and how that is reflected in the beautifully-made things that come from these communities and then there is just the design component,” Bray said. “Some of these things are so well made and fit into a contemporary setting as well as anything. I know a lot of the buyers weren’t particularly interested in the Shakers — they’re interested in how beautiful the objects were.”

The auction of just 205 lots saw a fairly even split among the two collecting genres. Of the auction’s top ten lots, exactly five were Shaker while the other half comprised Americana material. Overall, the sale outperformed its estimates and brought in $580,000. “There were strong prices, so I feel very good about it, and I know the consignors are happy,” he commented. Last year was the company’s debut Shaker auction; both were curated by Bray, John Keith Russell and Thomas Queen.

This Shaker Office Kitchen carrier in chrome yellow, Canterbury, N.H., circa 1840, took $27,500 ($4/6,000). It was marked “OK” in two places, signaling its use in the Office Kitchen.

The dates are not yet set for next year’s edition, but Bray assures one will be in the works. “Some people have already reached out with some pretty important consignments so I know it’s going to be an exciting event,” he said.

The biggest price of the day, ironically, went to one of the tiniest items in the auction — a circa 1840 miniature Shaker box that had belonged to Sister Elvira Hulett (Hancock, Mass., 1805-1895) and measured 3½ by 4½ by 6¾ inches. Estimated conservatively at $3/5,000, the box attained $43,750. Made of strongly figured tiger maple and retaining its original red stain, it had been owned by the Eldress who is best known for knitting rugs with braided borders while she was in the Hancock community — today these bring six-figure sums from collectors. Of the diminutive box, Bray said, “It’s just a perfect object and a little gem. There is a group of these tiger maple boxes with Shaker histories and this is probably the finest of the group.”

The Americana category was led by a rare and whimsical owl-on-broom gilt copper weathervane, made by J.W. Fiske, circa 1890, that flew over its $6/8,000 estimate to bring $20,000. Measuring 22 inches tall (owl) by 42 inches long (broom), this vane is similar in design to one pictured in a Fiske 1893 catalog. “It’s a very rare form and it is beautiful with a great surface — it’s the real McCoy,” Bray explained. “We had, I think, eight bidders set up on that and then obviously a lot of people online. That was the piece out of the entire sale that had the most interest and bidding activity coming from everywhere: dealers, collectors… I know the new owner is tickled and couldn’t be happier.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Bray & Co’s next auction will be this fall; dates to be announced. For information, www.brayco.com or 603-427-8281.

 

 

previous arrow
next arrow
 


   
You might also like

    • Upcoming Events

      Events

      Calendar of Events

      Monday
      Tuesday
      Wednesday
      Thursday
      Friday
      Saturday
      Sunday

      5 events,

      The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
      The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
      Crocker Farm – America 250
      Crocker Farm – America 250
      Auction Barn
      Auction Barn

      4 events,

      7 events,

      William Smith – Annual French House Live Auction Featuring the Collection of Kathy Schoemer
      William Smith – Annual French House Live Auction Featuring the Collection of Kathy Schoemer

      7 events,

      7 events,

      10 events,

      Wooten & Wooten – Summer Collections at Auction Featuring The O’Shields Collection Part II
      Wooten & Wooten – Summer Collections at Auction Featuring The O’Shields Collection Part II

      6 events,

      Alameda Point Antiques Faire
      Alameda Point Antiques Faire

      2 events,

      3 events,

      The Concord Antique Show
      The Concord Antique Show
      John H. Rogers Antiques & Two Sides of a River Antiques Celebrate NH Antiques Week with a Special Sale
      John H. Rogers Antiques & Two Sides of a River Antiques Celebrate NH Antiques Week with a Special Sale

      4 events,

      7 events,

      Eldred’s – The Marine Sale
      Eldred’s – The Marine Sale

      10 events,

      Douglas – Large Estate Auction
      Douglas – Large Estate Auction
      Leone’s Auction Gallery
      Leone’s Auction Gallery
      D.L. Straight – Two-Day Online Americana Sale! Americana/Folk Art And Estate Items
      D.L. Straight – Two-Day Online Americana Sale! Americana/Folk Art And Estate Items
      New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Summer Fine Art And Collectibles Auction
      New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Summer Fine Art And Collectibles Auction

      11 events,

      6 events,

      2 events,

      4 events,

      8 events,

      8 events,

      SJD Auctions – Online Auction
      SJD Auctions – Online Auction

      9 events,

      11 events,

      8 events,

      4 events,

      Flying Pig Auctions – Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase III: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques
      Flying Pig Auctions – Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase III: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques

      4 events,

      -
      Charles M. Talbot Associates – Outstanding Annual Auction

      3 events,

      Stair Galleries – Ornaments Of The Natural World: The Collection Of Joan Bogart
      Stair Galleries – Ornaments Of The Natural World: The Collection Of Joan Bogart

      4 events,

      5 events,

      Leone’s Auction Gallery
      Leone’s Auction Gallery

      10 events,

      George Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Hudson Valley, NY Estates Along With Select Others
      George Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Hudson Valley, NY Estates Along With Select Others
      -
      MADA 27th Coastal Antiques Show
      + 1 More

      4 events,

      3 events,

      Auction Barn
      Auction Barn

      3 events,

      3 events,

      3 events,

      6 events,

      11 events,

      Early American History Auctions
      Early American History Auctions

      4 events,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      2 events,

      2 events,

      + 1 More
      View Calendar


Sign Up to Receive Email Updates!

Sign Up