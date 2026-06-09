Stormville Antique Show & Flea Market Keeps Tradition Going - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos By Andrea Valluzzo

STORMVILLE, N.Y. — Going strong now for 56 years, the Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is a longstanding tradition in New York’s Hudson Valley, but buyers come from near and far.

Following on the heels of the Brimfield Antique Flea Market, the May 23-24 show offered a mix of old and new. One can easily get turned around strolling along the booths that line the former airport’s runway, but die-hard antiquers know to head towards the back to the show’s antique section. Taking place rain or shine six times a year from April to November, the May edition offered hours of browsing material.

Buyers were briskly moving through the show, and regulars were laser-focused on where they wanted to go. Stopping for a brief chat was Ernie Acampora (Wappingers Falls, N.Y.), who has been shopping this show for more than 30 years. He was seen less than a half hour into the day’s proceedings, already with an armful of vinyl records. Noting he mostly seeks out rock and jazz music, he posed for a photo while his friend looked on bemusedly.

The event has capacity for about 400 booths, and while the recent edition was not full, it had more than enough dealers to keep people browsing and shopping all day — or at least as long as they would like. Vintage posters ranging from the Art Deco era to Woodstock were on display at Post Art, while Dana’s Diecast stacked up hundreds of toy cars. Buyers come for the “stuff,” but they often stay for the variety of food trucks and booths offering homemade items from pastries to jams. The market is more than well suited for doing a food crawl, and one could literally eat their way through it.

The Antique Show and Flea Market will return on July 4, but the Stormville Airport’s Ultimate Yard Sale, an annual event where non-dealers can sell their used household items, is up next on June 20. For information, www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com or 845-221-6561.