Venice View Sails At Kaminski - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auction’s two-day July Estates Auction July 25-26 saw a Félix Ziem oil on canvas titled “View from Venice Harbor” achieve $22,800, including buyer’s premium, landing comfortably within its $15/25,000 estimate during the first session, which featured property from the John Langdon Erving House in New York City. The painting depicted a view looking north toward St Marks Square. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.