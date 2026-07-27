 Venice View Sails At Kaminski - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

27 Jul 2026 / 0 Comment

Venice View Sails At Kaminski

Published: July 27, 2026

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BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auction’s two-day July Estates Auction July 25-26 saw a Félix Ziem oil on canvas titled “View from Venice Harbor” achieve $22,800, including buyer’s premium, landing comfortably within its $15/25,000 estimate during the first session, which featured property from the John Langdon Erving House in New York City. The painting depicted a view looking north toward St Marks Square. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.



   
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