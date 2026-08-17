 Cahoon’s Mermaids Paint A Pretty Price For Blanchard’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

17 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

Cahoon’s Mermaids Paint A Pretty Price For Blanchard’s

Published: August 17, 2026

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POTSDAM, N.Y. — An oil on Masonite by Ralph Eugene Cahoon, Jr, led Blanchard’s Auction Service’s August 15 Premier Adirondack Auction. Depicting an artistic mermaid at work outside of “Palm Beach Galleries,” surrounded by other mermaids and some male humans, the painting measured 24 by 29½ inches as framed. The work, which was from the Whitney/Vanderbilt collection and hung in Camp Deerlands at Whitney Park (Long Lake, N.Y.), was taken to $89,175, including buyer’s premium ($30/60,000). Further highlights from the auction will be featured in a later issue.



   
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