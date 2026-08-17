Small Shaker Box Brings Large Price For Bray & Co - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Topping Bray & Co’s August 15 Shaker & Americana auction was a miniature dovetailed Shaker box belonging to Sister Elvira Hulett, Hancock, Mass., circa 1840 that attained $43,000, including buyer’s premium, far outperforming its $3/5,000 estimate. Made in strongly figured tiger maple measuring only 3½ inches tall by 6¾ inches wide by 4½ inches deep and retaining the original red stain, the box was inscribed on the underside, “Owened by Elvira Hulett.” Born on August 6, 1805, Hulett came to the Shaker community at Hancock in 1811 and eventually becoming Eldress. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.