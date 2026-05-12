Across the Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Bidders weren’t playing around at auctions this week, but a Santa board game did roll the winning price of $4,800 for Opfer and a golf book made an ace at Bodnar’s, selling for $1,250. Jewelry also sparkled with a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels earclips bringing $61,750 at Roland and a Georg Jensen bracelet finishing for $11,430 at Kingston. For these stories and more, read on.

Van Cleef & Arpels Earclips Take Off At Roland NY

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — A sparkling addition to the Roland’s May 2 auction was a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels diamond and sapphire ear clips that attained $61,750. From a collection of jewelry from the family of noted composer Leonard Bernstein, the ear clips were mounted in platinum and set with 18 pear shaped sapphires totaling about nine carats with 44 round brilliant-cut diamonds. For information, www.rolandauctions.com or 516-759-9400.

Feininger Watercolor Tops Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Topping Eldred’s Auction Gallery’s April 29 auction was a signed Lyonel Charles Adrian Feininger (New York/California, 1871-1956), artwork, “Rue De banlieue [sic],” that sold within estimate for $24,320 to an overseas buyer. The pen and ink and watercolor composition was dated 1921 and accompanied by a signed letter and three signed postcards addressed to “Dr and Mrs David Bloom, 235 East 22nd St., New York 10.” For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Chinese Fish Plates Color Stair Auction

HUDSON, N.Y. — Headlining the April 30 Fine Sale at Stair Galleries was a pair of Chinese blue-and-white porcelain plaques with an auspicious twin fish design set beneath a bell that a lucky online bidder netted for $38,490, well over its $6/8,000 estimate. For information, www.stairgalleries.com or 518-751-1000.

Golfing Book Scores At Bodnar’s

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A first edition of Traver’s Golf Book by Jerome D. Travers went over its $200/400 estimate to sell for $1,250 at Bodnar’s Auction’s Track to Tee! Horse Racing & Golf Masters Collection sale, which took place on May 7. The 1913 book was inscribed and signed by the author. For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-210-6388.

Flag Waves High At The Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — The Auction Barn’s May 4 Summer is Coming Fine Estate Auction boasted active participation with approximately 3,000 registered bidders, both online and in person, and many faces in the audience. An American Centennial flag that attracted multiple online bidders sold to an out of state online bidder for the sale’s highest price: $6,400. Flying above its $50-$1,000 estimate, the 28¾-by-45¼-inch flag came out of a New Milford home. For information, www.theauctionbarnct.com or 860-799-0608.

Georg Jensen Bracelet Shined Brightest At Kingston

GREENVILLE, DEL. — Kingston Auction House’s Spring Jewelry and Art Extravaganza encompassed 144 lots of designer jewelry and fine art. It was led by an 18K gold bracelet by Arno Malinowski for Georg Jensen. Cataloged as “a highly coveted piece among collectors,” the circa 1950s bracelet was stamped with the design number “1110B” and came with its original box. Just surpassing its $7/10,000 estimate, it slipped onto its new owner’s wrist for $11,430. For information, www.kingstonauctionhouse.com or 302-652-7978.

Santa Claus Board Game Tops Helsley Christmas Collection At Richard Opfer

TIMONIUM, MD. — It’s never too early to celebrate Christmas! Richard Opfer Auctioneering seemed to think similarly, as it conducted the sale of the Robert Helsley Christmas Collection on May 2, offering 579 lots. Helsley was a three-time Emmy award winner, a professor at various art-focused universities and a member of Golden Glow of Christmas Past. The pinnacle of his collection, according to bidders, was a vintage Santa Claus board game by McLoughlin Brothers titled “Game of the Visit of Santa Claus.” Despite some wear, the game played to $4,800, surpassing its $800-$1,200 estimate. For information, www.opferauciton.com or 410-252-5035.

Sandwich’s May Discovery Is Sterling Silver Flatware Set

CAPE COD, MASS. — Ceramics, prints and multiples, Oriental carpets, silver, paintings, decorative arts and more were the focus of Sandwich Auction House’s May Discovery auction, conducted on the 6th of the month. A 40-piece Dominick & Haff sterling silver flatware set in the Pointed Antique pattern earned top-lot status, just surpassing its $2,000 high estimate to make $2,210. For information, www.sandwichauction.com or 508-385-3116.

Famous Sectional Tops Spring Selections At 5th Avenue

STAMFORD, CONN. — On April 30, 5th Avenue Auctions conducted its Spring Antiques & Jewelry Auction, a 135-lot sale with no reserves. Achieving the highest result at $26,000 was a Midcentury Modern white leather DS-600 sectional sofa designed by Ueli Berger, Eleonora Peduzzi Riva, Hans Ulrich and Klaus Vogt for De Sede (Switzerland) in 1972. According to catalog notes, the more than 216-inch-long sofa with 22 moveable components was “named after a mythical alpine creature, the Tatzelwurm,” and had “graced some of the most influential magazine covers.” For information, www.5thanvenueny.com or 212-247-1097.