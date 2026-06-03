Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fine art and sculpture connoisseurs had a lucky strike this past week, as the two categories sold well at auctions worldwide. A previously unseen “Stabile Mobile” by Alexander Calder was auctioned for €533,000 ($619,890) with Oger-Blanchet, while “L’Araignee Grande,” a bronze sculpture by Germaine Richier, achieved $131,250 at Nadeau’s. In the fine art category, Alexander Oscar Levy’s oil on canvas “Women Sewing” crossed the block for $32,940 at Cottone, while “Winter Stream” by John C. Berninger, an oil on panel landscape, was bid to $6,050 with the Baum School of Art. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Previously Unseen Calder Mobile Stuns Estimates At Oger-Blanchet

PARIS — In its Modern Collections auction on May 22, Oger-Blanchet sold a “baby mobile” by Alexander Calder for €533,000 ($619,890), more than four times its initial estimate of €80/120,000. Kept within the same family since its creation and never before offered at auction, this 5½-inch-tall-by-6⅓-inch-long “Stabile-mobile” was executed in 1974 and given to a “Mrs H during a visit to the studio in Saché, before descending through the family to its present owner,” according to the firm. For information, www.ogerblanchet.fr/en.

Cottone Bidders Stitch Up Strong Price For Levy Painting

GENESEO, N.Y. — Cottone Auctions realized an exceptional $32,940 for “Women Sewing” by Alexander Oscar Levy (American, 1881-1947). Sold on May 21, the 35-by-36-inch oil on canvas came from the collection of Carl and Dayna Slone (Buffalo, N.Y.) and rose well beyond its $7/10,000 estimate. For information, www.cottoneauctions.com or 585-243-1000.

Complete Works Of Tolstoy Flip Past Estimates At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — On May 28, PBA Galleries conducted its 864th sale, which encompassed 358 lots of fine photography and art, fine press and bindings and illustrated and children’s books, among others. Topping off the sale at $4,688, well past its $1/1,500 estimate, was a set of 28 volumes of The Complete Works of Leo Tolstoy, numbered 817 of 1,000 copies of the Edition de Luxe, which included works such as War and Peace and Anna Karénin among its 21 titles. The volumes were translated and edited by Leo Wiener, published in Boston between 1904 and 1912 by Dana Estes & Company and were illustrated with photogravure plates from drawings and paintings. For information, 415-989-2665 or www.pbagalleries.com.

Georg Jensen Service Leads Heritage’s Silver Sale

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ May 22 Fine Silver & Objects of Vertu Signature Auction totaled $1,386,910, offering 377 lots and celebrating craftsmanship across the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries. Top-lot status was awarded to a 194-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware service in the Blossom pattern, which set the table for $65,625. Hailing from the collection of Yousif and Myrna Hamati, the service was designed by Jensen in 1919 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and weighed 182.78 troy ounces. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Buyers Warm To Winter Painting In Baum School Of Art’s Auction

ALLENTOWN, PENN.— Leading the Baum School of Art’s 41st annual art auction was “Winter Stream,” an oil on panel by John E. Berninger that opened at $1,800 but drew competitive bidding. In all, the painting saw 16 bids and sold for $6,050. For information, www.baumschool.org or 610-433-0032.

Vintage Wristwatch Leads Merrill’s

WILLISTON, VT. — A sparkling addition to Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers’ May 29 sale was a vintage 18K Piaget jade wristwatch that achieved $14,080. With a rectangular jade face, the watch exceeded its $5/10,000 estimate and was accompanied by its case, marked “9120, 175670.” For information, www.merrillsauction.com or 802-878-2625.

Stylized Bronze Soars At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. — A 1946 bronze sculpture after Germaine Richier (French, 1902-1959) titled “L’Araignee Grande,” depicting a stylized spider form, was a standout at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s Major Midcentury Modern auction on May 30. Cast as part of an edition of eight, the 20-inch-tall sculpture attained $131,250, well past its conservative $1/3,000 estimate. For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.

Spaceship Rockets To Top For Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Milestone Auctions’ Dave Leitner Antique Toy Extravaganza on May 30 included 647 lots of toy motorcycles, Lehmann toys, robots and space toys among other fun-filled finds. Soaring to top-lot status was a Masudaya tin friction Space Ship X-7. This 23-inch-long Japanese spaceship was in the scarce silver colorway and though it had one replaced tail fin, it was otherwise in original condition. It was taken past its $4/6,000 estimate to achieve $10,800. For information, www.milestoneauctions.com or 440-527-8060.

Stag Weathervane Blows To Highest Price For D.L. Straight

STURBRIDGE, MASS. — D.L. Straight’s May 30 online-only Spring Americana Estates Sale featured 631 lots of Americana from every era, led by a circa 1890 stag weathervane that earned $5,632. Made by E.G. Washburne & Company of New York, the vane had a flattened, all-copper body with attractive verdigris finish and was in untouched original condition. For information, 508-769-5404 or www.dlstraightauctioneers.com.