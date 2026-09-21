Emily Mason Trio Tops William Smith Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PLAINFELD, N.H. — A trio of diminutive abstract paintings by Emily Mason commanded spirited bidding and earned a big price at William Smith Auctions’ 60th annual Post Labor Day Auction, when the paintings shot past their conservative estimate of $2/3,000 to bring $96,000, including premium. The three paintings, all from 1999, measuring 5 by 7 inches and done on clayboard were “Mesa,” in green, orange and blue over a scalloped band (top); “Rung,” in teal, plum and rust with a banded horizontal bar (left); and “This Way,” in purple, red and orange with a green form at the center (right). Each was housed in a natural wood frame. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.