Diamond Brooch Sails At Carlsen - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — Competitive bidding between in-house, online and phone bidders marked most of the top selling lots at Carlsen Gallery’s Anniversary Auction on September 20. The overall top lot was no exception, as a bidder in the front of the room, phone held firmly to his ear, competed with another in the back of the room and a not-present phone bidder for a Cartier diamond, emerald and enamel sailboat-form brooch in platinum that attained $28,800, including buyer’s premium, which went to the absent phone bidder. Celebrating 35 years in this location and conducting auctions since 1984, Carlsen drew nearly a full house for this auction with about 50 people in attendance. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.