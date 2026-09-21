 Tiffany Bracelet Sparkles For Richard Opfer Auctioneering - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

21 Sep 2026 / 0 Comment

Tiffany Bracelet Sparkles For Richard Opfer Auctioneering

Published: September 21, 2026

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TIMONIUM, MD. — An 18K yellow gold and sapphire bracelet by Tiffany, 7 inches long and having three rows of sapphires flanked by chevron-style gold links, was the top lot in Richard Opfer Auctionering’s September 17 sale, featuring the Robert Helsley collection of vintage posters and antiques. The bracelet made $10,625, including buyer’s premium, just over its high estimate. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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