Car Beats Horse At Bertoia - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

VINELAND, N.J. — Racing across the block at Bertoia Auctions in its August 28 Automobilia Sale was a hand-painted polychrome bronze by Stanley Wanlass of a car passing a horse and rider. “Passing Of The Horse” went to a phone bidder for $34,800, including buyer’s premium, well over its $12/24,000 estimate. The dramatic and expressive circa 1983 bronze was from an edition of 30 and symbolized the “transitional years when the automobile replaced the horse as America’s primary means of transportation,” as stated in the catalog. More highlights from this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.