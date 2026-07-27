Clymer Trades For $1.1 Million At Coeur D’Alene - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

RENO, NEV. — The 2026 Coeur d’Alene Art Auction was conducted on July 25 and featured about 380 lots art by historical and contemporary Western and American artists, including paintings, prints, sculpture and works on paper. Leading the charge at $1,119,250, including buyer’s premium, was “The Trader,” a 1971 oil on canvas by John Clymer (1907 - 1989). The 20-by-40-inch painting was sold with a copy of John Clymer: An Artist’s Rendezvous with the Frontier West, Deluxe Edition, with an original pen and ink drawing by the artist. The work’s provenance traces back to the artist, having been owned by James and Augusta Silver (Tulsa, Okla.) before descending to the consignor. Additional highlights from the auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.