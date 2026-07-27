Clymer Trades For $1.1 Million At Coeur D’Alene - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionMidwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 23rd & 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. […]
4 events,Sterling Auctions – Antique Auction
Tuesday, June 30 6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd, Sterling, MA sterling Preview 5-6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd., Sterling, MA Antiques and Collectables […]Midwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. Indian dolls/toys; […]
5 events,Antique American Clocks
Sealed bid auction ends July 31 250 antique clocks Delivery to the eastern half of the US AntiqueAmericanClocks.com/bee antique_american_clocksWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection AuctionWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection AuctionWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection Auction
Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH wm_smith Preview Monday, May 25th and Tuesday, May 26th from 10:00am to 4:00pm 19th C. Weathervane Maritime Gouaches Exceptional Sterling Collections Frank […]Hayloft Auctions – Online Auction
Online Bidding Ends On July 13th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONS hayloftAuction Attic/Devin Moisan – Summer Attic Auction
First lot closes: SUNDAY, JULY 12th @ 10:00 AM ET MoisanAuctions.com 75 Railroad Ave. Epping, NH 03042 moisan Hosted at: HiBid.com Preview: Friday & Saturday, July 10th & 11th 10:00 […]
9 events,RR Auction – Spirit Of 1776 Auction
Closing July 8th www.RRAuction.com rr_auction SELLING THE RARE AND REMARKABLE SINCE 1976 SEVENTY-SIX LOTS. THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE UNITED STATES, IN THE WORDS OF THE PEOPLE WHO LIVED IT. […]John McInnis LLC – The Estate of Martin Rouse Sputnik Furniture Collection
THURSDAY, JULY 2 at 1pm 76 MAIN ST. - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com mcinnis ESTATE COLLECTION MID-CENTURY MODERN FURNITURE 200 Lots of Furniture to Be Sold Estate Collection Online Auction At […]McMurray – Medicines, Pills, Tins, Apothecary/Drugstore and Advertising Auction #86
CLOSING DATE: SAT. JULY 11th at 10pm est www.mcmurrayauctions.com McMurray (½H) 6-26-26 Presents our absentee mail/phone bid CATALOGED AUCTION #86 of Patent Medicines, Pills, Tins, Apothecary/Drugstore and Advertising items. CLOSING […]Thomas Hirchak Company – Online Auction: Jewelry, Coins, Electric Guitars, Collectibles (1735)
Closing July 16th at 10am THCAuction.com Williston, VT Preview Auction: July 14 at 11am-1pm Bid Now! Shipping Available! https://www.thcauction.com/07162026-jewelry-coins-collectibles-williston-vtDoyle – Decorative Asian Works Of Art Online Auction
Bidding Will Close Thursday, July 16 doyle.com doyle A Chinese Falangcai Decorated Enamel Snuff Bottle Estimate $2,000-3,000 A Chinese Blue Ground Enameled Porcelain 'Fishes' Rouleau Vase Estimate $2,000-3,000 A Chinese […]
8 events,
12 events,Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
JULY 4 8am-4pm 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 Exhibitors […]Synesael Davies Auctions – Live In-Person & Live Online Antique Auction
SATURDAY JULY 4th 10:00 AM 8493 N STATE ROAD 39 ROSSVILLE, IN 46065 www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2953/synesael-davies-auctions/ synesael_davies In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States, Synesael Davies Auctions is honored […]The Tiverton 4 Corners 4th of July Antiques Show & Sale
SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2026 10am - 3pm 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI www.goosefareantiques.com goosefare_tiverton On The Grounds Of The Meeting House 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI Over 30 Dealers From […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
10 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkAlameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]
9 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHayloft Auctions – Online AuctionAuction Attic/Devin Moisan – Summer Attic AuctionRR Auction – Spirit Of 1776 AuctionMcMurray – Medicines, Pills, Tins, Apothecary/Drugstore and Advertising Auction #86Thomas Hirchak Company – Online Auction: Jewelry, Coins, Electric Guitars, Collectibles (1735)Doyle – Decorative Asian Works Of Art Online AuctionNew Hartford Lions Giant Flea Market
Sat. June 6, 2026 8AM - 3PM RAIN OR SHINE 580 West Hill Road Brodie Park, New Hartford CT Adult Admission: $3 Early buying 6:3 0-8am: $10 Free parking; no […]
8 events,
15 events,Antiques At Wintergarden Farm
July 8th to July 13th OPEN DAILY :00 AM-5:00PM antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com 59 Stafford Rd. Monson, Mass. wintergarden Sept. 3rd to Sept. 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM (413) 539-1472 359 Stafford Rd., […]Walnut Hill Auctions – Gallery Grand Opening Auction
JULY 8, 2026 Bid.WalnutHillAuctions.com 7962 General Puller Hwy Suite 604 Topping, VA 25169 walnut_hill Preview July 7 Carolyn Extine, VAAL #4877 757-846-8620 7962 General Puller Hwy Suite 604 Topping, VA […]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – Icons of Sound
JULY 8 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar Vintage Guitars, Amps, Brass, Cornets, Jazz & Autographs! A century of Vintage Music Treasures! This sale will feature 2 single-owner collections […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
July 8th 9:30am sandwichauction.com sandwich Sporting Art, Paintings, Folk Art, Asian Art, Ceramics, and much much more online-only with live internet, phone and absentee bidding sandwichauction.comNew England Auctions – July Gameboards & Americana
Thursday July 9th, 2026 - 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england Collection of Bruce and Doranna Wendel with Selected Additions THURSDAY JULY […]New England Auctions – July Americana & Shaker
Wednesday, July 8th , 2026 - 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_englandKodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor
Wednesday July 8, 2026 at 1 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Erte (Roman de Tirtoff, Russian (1892-1990) "Globe" Rare Bronze Sculpture Kodner Galleries 45 […]
11 events,SJD Auctions – Online Auction
Thurs, July 9th at 7:30pm 35 Mechanic St, Amenia, NY 12501 sjd-auctions.liveauctioneers.com sjd Featuring: Gorham Sterling Silver Flatware, 1864 Trenton Civil War Rifle-Musket, Italian Bitossi Blu Rimini Planter, Tessellated Bone […]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – The History Of Shelley Cups & Saucers!
JULY 9 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar The History Of Shelley Cups & Saucers! The Silverman Collection featured in the book "Shelley Tea Ware Patterns" JULY 9 […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]
14 events,East Hampton Antiques & Design Show
July 10-12, 2026 10 James Lane, East Hampton, NY EastHamptonAntiquesShow.com east_hampton Honorary Chair Tom Scheerer requests your company at the EAST HAMPTON ANTIQUES & DESIGN SHOW to benefit the EAST […]Merrils Auction Gallery – Historical Americana & Decorative Arts
Friday, July 10, 2026 137 James Brown Drive, Williston, Vermont www.merrillsauction.com merrill 18k, Diamond, & 10.5 CT Green Catseye Ring US LSS Bronze Cannon Colt Frontier Six Shooter Revolver Tiffany […]JMW Auction Gallery – Multi-Estates Online Auction
Friday, July 10th, 4pm ET 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jmw Online & Absentee Bids Only• Preview Thurs. July 9th, 12-6pm Selling the last artwork from the Hudson, […]Douglas – Antique Estate Auction
Friday July 10 at 6pm www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Fine Art: Paintings: Andre M31·chand, Rich31·d Dey De Ripcowski, R. Morin, May-Pop, Chinese portrait, Pith paintings and […]Connecticut River Book Auction
JULY 10th at 6 pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on JULY 10th 2026 at the South Congregational […]
17 events,Corey Brown Auction – Military & Antique Auction
July 11th at 10am 19 RR Ave Frewsburg NY 14738 coreybrownauction.com corey_brown FROM THE COLLECTION OF DR. RICHARD NORTON HALL (ERIE, PA) Oriental Rugs, Artwork, Military Posters, WWI & WWII, […]DownEast Auctions – America 250, Coin & Currency Auction
SAT. JULY 11th @ 10am 328 E. Main St. (U.S. Rte. 1) Searsport, Maine 04974 down_east Previews Fri. 2-6pm & Sat. 9am; Other times by appt Selling hundreds of fresh […]Stevens Auction Company – Red White & Bid Auction
SATURDAY, JULY 11TH 11:OOAM CST 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MS www.StevensAuction.com stevens JOIN US AS WE CELEBRATE THE 250™ ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICA AT THE RED WHITE & BID AUCTION […]Charles Street Auction – Discovery Timed Online Auction
SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026 at 11am 2 Charles Street, Sandwich, MA 02563 charles_street Register and bid early Online bidding through liveauctioneers.com only Collection of ephemera, antique advertising cards, trade cards, […]Brzostek’s – Two Day Antiques & Collectibles Auction
Sat, July 11 & Sun., July 12, 10 A.M 7831 Salt Springs Road, Fayetteville, NY 13066 www.brzostek.com brzosek From The Village of Fayetteville Off Rt. 5, take Salt Springs Rd. […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: July 11 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornell
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
12 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkHyde Park Country Auctions – Decorative Arts & Collectibles Online Sale
Sunday, July 12 at 4:00 PM www.hpcountryauctions.com 900 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie NY hyde_park PREVIEWS: Sat. July 11 & Sun. July 12, l:00-4:00PM Previews available by appt, week of sale. Online […]
8 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHayloft Auctions – Online AuctionThomas Hirchak Company – Online Auction: Jewelry, Coins, Electric Guitars, Collectibles (1735)Doyle – Decorative Asian Works Of Art Online AuctionAntiques At Wintergarden FarmBrzostek’s – Two Day Antiques & Collectibles AuctionWinter Associates – Live Auction
Monday, July 13th at 5:30PM www.AuctionsAppraisers.com 21 Cooke St. Plainville, CT 06062 winter 1955-1957 Nakashima Furniture from a Connecticut Estate & other Mid-Century Modern; Antique Furniture and early American, English […]
9 events,Collins Apple Barn Antique Shows Brimfield
PRIME SPACE AVAILABLE (413) 237-6659 2026 Show Dates: July 14-19 • Sept. 8-13 [email protected] www.collinsapplebarn.com collins_apple_barnDealer’s Choice Antiques Shows at Brimfield 2026
Opens Tuesday at 11 A.M. Experienced Brimfield Antiques Show Management for over 40 Years Call For Dealer Space (508) 347-3929 • Admission $5.00 Food • Table Rentals • Rain or […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield Meadows
July 14-19 40 Palmer Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield_antique_show_2026_schedule America's Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS BRIMFIELD MEADOWS July 14-19 - September 8-13 40 […]Edward B. Beattie – Paintings, Glassware, Coins & Jewelry Online Auction
ONLINE NOW, begins closing JULY 14 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie A fine large lot of coins from two estates along with fresh goods from […]
11 events,World Auction Gallery – Mid-Summer Estate Auction
WED. JULY 15th, 2026 at 10am est worldauctiongallery.com 228 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554 world_auction_gallery Our Outstanding Mid-Summer Estate Auction is on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026 at 10:00 […]N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
DATE CHANGE July 15-19 & September 9-13 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA new_england_motel 3 Dealer Pavilions! Over 400 Booths 30 Palmer […]Morphy Auctions – Automobilia, Petroliana, Soda & Advertising Auction
July 15 & 16, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS FOR UPCOMING AUCTIONS: OCTOBER 1, 2 & 3 - (Consignment Deadline: July 10th) […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Hertans
July 15-19 Hertan Show Field, 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN […]
14 events,Mapes – Summer Antique Online Auction
SALE OPENS: Thurs. July 16th @ 6pm • SOFT CLOSE: Tues. July 21st @ 6pm Catalog & Bidding Available at: www.mapesauction.hibid.com 1729 Vestal Pkwy W. Vestal, NY 13850 mapes JEWELRY: […]May’s Antique Market At Brimfield
July 16, 17, 18 www.maysbrimfield.com Brimfield, MA mays_antique_market "One of the longest running Antique Shows in Brimfield, MA" Brimfield Dates 2026 July 16,17,18 Sept 10,11,12 Admission Opening Day Only - […]Brimfield Antique Shows – The Original Brimfield All Estate Fresh, in Person, No Reserve Auction!
Thursday, July 16, 2026 Auction Starts at 6:00 pm Hertans Field 6 Mill Lane Rd, Brimfield MA 01010 www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield Preview All Day Thursday Until Auction Time! Location: Hertans Field, […]Nadeau’s – Ephemera And Comics Auction
Thursday, July 16 at 2pm est 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Previews: Wednesday July 15, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Thursday July 16, 12:00 PM - 2:00 […]
12 events,Michaan’s Auctions – July Gallery Auction
Friday, July 17th at 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaans Previews: Sunday, July 12th, 10 am - 5 pm Thursday, July 16th, noon - 5 pm […]Clars – July Gallery Auction
July 17th at 9:30 AM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars July Auction Previews July 16th | 1-5 PM PDT July 17th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Beautiful Armonk Mansion
Fri & Sat July 17 & 18 10am - 4pm 1 Redbrooke Place, Armonk, N.Y. tag_along Fabulous glass top dining table on pedestals with 8 Chippendale style dining chairs, brass […]
15 events,Copake – Estate Auction
Sat. July 18, 2026 @ 1Oam 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 www.copakeauction.com copake OVER 1,000 LOTS Featuring several guitar & instrument collections, fine art, posters, prints, photography and […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Weekend Warrior Show
July 18-19 Free Admission Hertan Show Field, 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE […]Goosefare – 44th Camden-Rockport Antiques Show
Sat, July 18, 10-4 & Sun, July 19,11-4 535 West St. Rockport, ME www.goosefareantiques.com goosefare_camden Mid-Coast Recreation Center AIR CONDITIONED 535 West St. Rockport, ME - On Rte 90 about […]Gurley – Antiques Flea Market
Antiques Flea Market July 18 Aug 22, Sept 12 Dover Elks Lodge, Dover, NH 282 Durham Road 8am to 9am $5 per person 9am to Noon Free Admission (207) 396-4255 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
12 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkBurchard Galleries – Vintage Estate Antiques, MCM, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
Sunday July 19, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard Sunday July 19, 2026 @ 12 PM • LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone […]
8 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBrzostek’s – Two Day Antiques & Collectibles AuctionMapes – Summer Antique Online AuctionTom Hall Auctions – Important Single-Owner Civil War & Western Americana Auction
Online Auction Monday, July 20,2026 at 7pm www.tomhallauctions.com 4644 PA Rte 309, Schnecksville, PA 18078 tom_hall_civil_war Preview by Appointment: July 15-17 & July 20,10am-2pm In-house shipping available on eligible lots. […]Everything But The House – Auction
JULY 20TH-26TH Everything - BACK PAGE Louis Majorelle "Ombelles" Art Nouveau Carved Mahogany Three-Piece Salon Suite Spanish 915 Silver Filigree And Enamel Wine Ewer, Mid-20th Century Jules Jouant Art Nouveau […]Flannery’s – Mid-Summer Estate Antiques, Art, Fine Jewelry Auction
MONDAY, JULY 20th, 2026 at 4pm! www.flannerysestateservices.com 26 Recreation Park Rd, Pine Bush, NY flannery Sale is Online at www.flannerysestateservices.com Preview: Sun. July 19th, 12pm-3pm and Mon. 12pm until Sale […]Northfield Auctions – Estate Antiques Auction
Monday, July 20th at 6pm 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield auctionzip.com, #8349 Inspection: July 20, 4pm-6pm AT: NORTHFIELD AUCTIONS, INC. by PAUL GORZOCOSKI Ill 105 MAIN STREET, […]
8 events,Eldred’s – Americana Week Auction
Auction July 21-24 Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds On Exhibit July 20 + By Appointment featuring the Collection of Nancy & Larry Dickson and the Collection of Dr. William E. Strole, […]Freeman’s – The Vietnamese Modernists
July 21 freemansauction.com freemans INVITING CONSIGNMENTS We are welcoming American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts for our fall auction season. UPCOMING AUCTIONS The Vietnamese Modernists | July 21 Interiors, Including […]Eldred’s – The Collection Of Nancy & Larry Dickson
Part Of Americana Week July 21-24 Cape Cod eldreds.com Eldred's (½H) 6-19-26 d AN EXTRAORDINARY GROUP OF PAINTINGS, RARE FURNITURE, MARINE ART AND AMERICANA Queen Anne Dressing Table, Area o/Wethersjield, […]Santa Fe Art Auction – New Mexico Now: Colonial To Contemporary
Live Online July 21, 2026 932 Railfan Road, Santa Fe NM santa_fe GIB SINGLETON (1936-2014), Falling from Grace, 2008, Estimate: $2,000 - $4,000 Devotional Print in Tin + Reverse Painted […]
7 events,Crocker Farm – America 250
July 22-31, 2026 www.crockerfarm.com crocker_farm 15900 York Rd. Sparks, MD 21152 A Landmark Auction Celebrating American Stoneware & Redware at its Finest Featuring Exceptional American Stoneware & Redware Pottery INCLUDING […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Rare 50mm Cartier "Captive de Cartier" Diamond and 18 Karat White Gold Watch. […]
9 events,Tom Hall Auctions – Rare Books, First Editions & Literary Treasures
Online Auction July 23,2026 www.tomhallauctions.com 4644 PA Rte 309, Schnecksville, PA 18078 tom_hall_rare_books Single-Owner Collection Begins Closing Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 7pm. Preview by appointment July 20-22. In-house shipping […]Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Great Bennington Pottery Collection, Artwork, Silver, Carpets, Etc.Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Great Bennington Pottery Collection, Artwork, Silver, Carpets, Etc.Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Great Bennington Pottery Collection, Artwork, Silver, Carpets, Etc.
Online Estate Auction Closes Thursday July 23 @ 1pm www.nathanre.com 370 West Rd, Manchester, Vermont 05254 nathan Bidding online with Invaluable.com This auction has a strong Vermont theme. Headlined by […]DuMouchelles – The July 2026 Auctions
Hosted July 23, 24 & 25 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Featuring the Collections of Freeh F. Sutherland, Royal Oak, Ml Helen Martin, Detroit, Ml Estate […]
14 events,Douglas – Antique Estate Auction
FRIDAY, JULY 24 AT 6 PM www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Fine Art: Paintings: Moses Soyer, Suzamie Demarest. Hany Spiers. John D. Maziarz, Charles Shaw. Edmund Aylburton […]Thomaston Place – Summer Jewelry Auction
July 24 10am 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, Maine thomastonauction.com thomaston Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Presents Summer Jewelry Auction Unreserved 400 + lots of Antique, Vintage, and Designer Estate jewelry KAJAVEILLEUX […]Buckley Mills – Furness Athenaeum Art, Antiques, Cocktails & Music
July 24th 5pm-10pm 40 East 3rd St. Historic New Castle, DE buckley_mills New Castle Fourth Friday 38 Buckley Ave, Rising Sun, MD 410-708-4085 Exhibiting at Gurley's Historic Deerfield, NH Antique […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY July 24 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]The Newport Show – Gala Preview Party
Friday, July 24, 2026 6pm to 9pm 384 Purgatory Road Middletown TheNewportShow.com newport_show 5pm VIP entrance for all Patron and higher ticket holders 384 Purgatory Road Middletown Weekend Hours July […]Guyette & Deeter – Decoy and Sporting Art Auction
July 24 & 25, 2026 Easton, Maryland 1210 S Talbot St, Unit A St. Michaels, MD 21663 guyetteanddeeter.com guyette_deeter Featuring Session II of the Jim and Diane Cook Collection Wood […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield Adirondacks Indoor & Outdoor Antique Show & Flea Market
July 24-26 Hay Fields Antiques Venue, 2918 US RT 9, North Hudson, NY www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield_adirondacks Brimfield Adirondacks Indoor & Outdoor Antique Show & Flea Market Your Adirondacks Adventure Awaits Antiques, […]
16 events,Watertown Antiques Gallery – Extraordinary Sales Event & Reception: The Collection of Carole Peck & Bernard JarrierWatertown Antiques Gallery – Extraordinary Sales Event & Reception: The Collection of Carole Peck & Bernard JarrierWatertown Antiques Gallery – Extraordinary Sales Event & Reception: The Collection of Carole Peck & Bernard Jarrier
Saturday, July 25 - 10am-4pm Watertown Antiques Gallery 56 Echo Lake Road, Watertown, CT watertown_antiques_gallery The Collection of Carole Peck & Bernard Jarrier, Woodbury, CT Restaurateurs, the Original Owners of […]George Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Hudson Valley, NY Estates Along With Select OthersGeorge Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Hudson Valley, NY Estates Along With Select OthersGeorge Cole Auctions – Selling Estate Contents From Several Hudson Valley, NY Estates Along With Select Others
SATURDAY, JULY 25TH STARTS 4:00PM 7578 North Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571 www.georgecoleauctions.com george_cole FEATURING: 2018 Toyota Tundra 72,000 Miles, Fully Restored 19thC Doctor's Buggy, 19thC 4-Seat Trap Convertible Wagon […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
July 25 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, […]Kaminski – July Estates Auction: The Tom Langdon Erving House & The Roth Collection
July 25th & 26th, Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 AM Kaminski Gallery 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 www.kaminskiauctions.com kaminski Kaminski is excited to offer this treasure trove of antiques. […]Nadeau’s – 2026 Fine Art, Decorative Furnishings and Accessories Auction
Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Preview Times: Thursday July 23, 2-6:30pm | Friday July 24, 12-5pm | Saturday July […]Coeur d’Alene – Art Auction
July 25 cdaartauction.com Reno, Nevada at the Grand Sierra Resort coeur_d'alene FINE WESTERN & AMERICAN ART The 2026 Coeur d’Alene Art Auction will be held July 25 in Reno, Nevada […]Brzostek’s – Two-Day Live Onsite & Online Unreserved Real Estate & Onsite Contents Auction
Sat., July 25, 11 AM 1560 County Route 4, Central Square, NY 13036 www.brzostek.com brzostek following the sale of the Real Estate-Antiques & Collectibles from the Main Floor of the […]Roland Auctions – July Estate Sale
Saturday July 25 at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland roland Preview: Thursday, July 23rd & Friday, July 24th, 10am - 6pm 212-260-2000 www.rolandauctions.com 150 School […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
12 events,Clarke – Summer Sizzler Estates Auction
SUNDAY, JULY 26th 2026 • 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke Clarke (FULL pg) 7-31-26 Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | In-house, phone & absentee […]Gurley – Summer Bath Antique Sale
SUNDAY JULY 26, 2026 9am - 3pm 826 Ship Builder Drive- Bath, ME gurley_bath Featuring 65 Dealers of Antiques & Vintage at Morse High School 826 Ship Builder Drive- Bath, […]Crafted Auctions – Estate Auction
Sun. July 26 at 12pm est Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available Estate Auction Sun. July 26 at 12pm est 599 lots of fresh estate […]Bray & Co Auctions – Tattoo, Circus & Sideshow
SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2026 10 AM brayco.com 33 Jewell Court, Portsmouth, NH 03801 bray Boston, ca. 1940 Lyle Tuttle Body Shirt, ca. 1973 Bid in person or online brayco.com Preview […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkSteenburgh Auctioneers – Antiques, Americana & Fine Art At Auction
Sunday July 26,2026 @ 10 AM 2695 Mt. Moosilauke Hwy. • East Haverhill, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh Preview on Saturday July 25 from 1-4 pm. We DO accept absentee and left […]
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionCrocker Farm – America 250Kensington Estate Auctions – Estate Fine Art & Antique On-Line Auction
Monday, 27 July 2026 7:00pm EST kensingtonestateauctions.com Kensington (2x6.75) 7-31-26 World View - World Wide Registration & bidding through: www.liveauctioneers.com or www.invaluable.com Left & phone bids accepted. *Note: In-house shipping […]Auction Barn
MONDAY JULY 27 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT www.auctionbarnct.com Amero - PAGE 3 PREVIEWS: Friday, July 24 noon–4 pm • Saturday, July 25 from 11am–4pm Sunday, […]
4 events,Coyles Auction Inc. – Two Session Anniversary Estates Auction
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Session 1 - 2:30pm Rugs and Curiosities Session 2 - 5:00pm Estates […]
7 events,Gurley – The Collection of Frank & Carol Tichy
Wednesday, July 29th at 10am Online at www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/9548 581 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME gurley Gurley Auction Company Presents ... Boston and Charlestown Stoneware, Redware, Nautical Antiques, Decoys, Native American […]Litchfield – Art, Antiques & Design
July 29 | Art, Antiques & Design August 28 & 29 | Annual Estates Tag Sale September 30 | Jewelry & Luxury Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfieldNYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
July 29th & 30th 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye Unveil the Extraordinary, Own the Exceptional Visit Preview Pre-bid Jul 10-Jul 30 Online Preview and Pre-Bid at nyeandcompany, invaluable, […]William Smith – Annual French House Live Auction Featuring the Collection of Kathy Schoemer
Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview Monday, July 27th & Tuesday, July 28th from 10:00am to 4:00pm Antique Pocket Watches 19th C. Painted Moon & Stars […]
7 events,Crafted Auctions – Gold, Silver, Gemstone Jewelry Auction
Thurs. July 30 at 7pm est Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available Gold, Silver, Gemstone Jewelry Auction Thurs. July 30 at 7pm est 313 lots […]John McInnis LLC – America’s 250th Celebration 3-Day Auction
July 30th - August 2d 76 MAIN ST. - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com McInnis (FULL pg) 7-31-26 Over 1,000 Lots to Be Sold Featuring Historic Americana, Continental and American Furnishings, Asian […]Matthews Auctions – Rick Bonenberger Estate Auction #3
July 30, 31 & Aug 1 MatthewsTAC.com Fireman's Park 500 Park Ave. Waterloo, Wl 53594 matthews Rick Bonenberger Estate Auction #3 & More This is the 3rd auction for the Rick Bonenberger Estate. More Details and full catalog to come late June. Aug 1 This will be an in-person only auction held at N4510 County […]
7 events,Burd Street Auctions – Fine and Decorative Arts
July 31st www.burdst.com 117 W Burd St, Shippensburg PA burd_street A great selection of mid-century modern furniture, fine paintings, sculpture and furniture. Preview is available July 27th-30th from 10a-4p at […]Amelia Jeffers – Summer Americana Auction
JULY 30: The Ohio Valley Auction JULY 31: America 250 AUGUST 1: Holiday & Toys ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers amelia_jeffers Join us for an incredible lineup […]
8 events,Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: August 1 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellCase Auctions – Two-Day Fine Art & Antiques Auction
Aug. 1 & 2 Knoxville, TN www.caseauctions.com case [email protected] www.caseauctions.com Knoxville (865) 558-3033 Nashville (615) 812-6096 Circle of James Fellowes, Martha Benet Legh of Lyme Park Martin Chirino, Catalog Raisonne […]Wooten & Wooten – Summer Collections at Auction Featuring The O’Shields Collection Part II
August 1, 2026 www.wootenandwooten.com wooten Exceptional South Carolina Federal Figured Black Walnut Huntboard Ca 1810 Highly Important 1829 Engraving Set of Thomas Jefferson’s Draft of The Declaration of Independence by […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and parking ~ 203-263-6217 woodbuy_antiques_flea_market
5 events,Granite State Antique Shows – New Hampshire Antiques Week Show 2026
Sunday August 2nd 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM 185 Elm Street Milford, NH www.granitestateantiqueshows.com granite_state GRANITE TOWN PLAZA 185 ELM STREET MILFORD, NH NEW HAMPSHIRE ANTIQUES WEEK SHOW 2026! Early […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk