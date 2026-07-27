Crowell Wood Duck Soars At Guyette & Deeter - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EASTON, MD. — An Elmer Crowell (1862-1952) wood duck decoy with a slightly turned head and relief tail feather carving led the two-day Summer Decoy and Sporting Art Auction at Guyette & Deeter July 24-25. More than doubling its $120/180,000 estimate in the sale’s first session, the duck attained $570,000, including buyer’s premium. It had provenance to the Tony Waring collection and to the Jim and Diane Cook collection, part two of which was prominently featured in this sale. More highlights from this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.