Connaway Seascape Beats Estimates At Nathan - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MANCHESTER, VT. — Nathan Auction & Real Estate closed out the month of July with its 101-lot Bennington Pottery and Fine Arts Online Auction, which featured the Bennington Pottery collection of the late Brian B. and Elizabeth H. Topping, alongside additional paintings, carpets, silver, swords and firearms. Top-lot status was awarded to “Artist on Monhegan,” an oil on Masonite seascape painting by Jay Hall Connaway (American, 1893-1970), which just surpassed its $3/4,000 estimate to make $4,059, inclusive of buyer’s premium. It was consigned from the estate of a prominent Vermont and Massachusetts collector. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.