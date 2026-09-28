Crowell Duck Tops American Sporting Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A rare standing black duck in two-thirds size by Elmer Crowell in a natural walking posture was the top lot at American Sporting Auctions September 26 when it made $43,000, including buyer’s premium, easily flying past it $15/$25,000 estimate. This example was one of many black ducks Crowell carved, as the species was a favorite of his. The auction overall brought $402,264. A complete report on this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.