 Drophead Dragonfly Lamp By Tiffany Brightens Fontaine’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

28 Sep 2026 / 0 Comment

Drophead Dragonfly Lamp By Tiffany Brightens Fontaine’s

Published: September 28, 2026

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PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Lighting up Fontaine Auction Gallery’s September 26-27 important fine and decorative arts auction, which attained $5.325 million overall, was a circa 1910 Tiffany Studios dichroic Drophead Dragonfly table lamp that brought $262,500, including buyer’s premium, surpassing its $120/160,000 estimate. The 32-inch tall lamp had a 22-inch diameter shade and a telescoping Cat’s Paw base. A complete report on this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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