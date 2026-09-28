Tiffany Daffodil Lamp Sets Record At Cottone - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GENESEO, N.Y. — Cottone Auctions’ September 24 Fine Art & Antiques Auction saw a circa 1910 Tiffany Studios Daffodil table lamp attain a world record price of $131,150, including buyer’s premium, well over its $60/$80,000 estimate. The 24-inch tall lamp with a 20-inch shade was in the straight-stem version, which the auction record was for, not the earlier curving-leaf version. The lamp sold on the second day of a two-day auction weekend that totaled $1.9 million in all; the first session was devoted to the Dr Bruce A. Austin collection of American Arts and Crafts. A complete report on this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.