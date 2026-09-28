Tiffany Daffodil Lamp Sets Record At Cottone - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
6 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Timed Online Only Eclectic Collector Auction
Closing Monday, August 31 at 5pm 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Large Schoenhut Collection; Crandall Toys; Games; Puzzles, Pressed Steel Vehides,Tin Cars and Boats; Battery Op and […]Edward B. Beattie – The Finds of Five Estates
SALE ONLINE NOW, closing on SEPTEMBER 1 @7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie THIS SALE HELD ONLINE ONLY at auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers A fine selection from five seacoast estates. […]Z and R Auction Co. – Timed Online Auction
Friday, Aug. 28th @ 12pm-Friday, Sept. 11th @ 12pm zandrauctions.com 256 Clark St, Ext., Groton, NY z_and_r No Live Onsite Bidding, Dont Miss this Auction It is Once in a […]Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of […]Winter Associates – Live Auction
Monday, Aug. 31st at 5:30PM www.AuctionsAppraisers.com 21 Cooke St. Plainville, CT 06062 winter 18th to 20th C. Paintings and Prints from a New England Institution & Estates; Sterling flatware sets, […]
7 events,Golden Oldies Antiques – Online Furniture And Decor Auction
Wed Sept 2 at 11am edt 310 West Broad Ave. High Point, NC https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/428876_vintage-and-antique-discovery-sale/ 333 Lots Of Vintage And Antique Furniture And Decor Sourced From Around The World Now Offering […]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – 2 Days of High-End Collections!
September 2nd & 3rd www.bodnarsauction.com bodner SEPTEMBER 2 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11AM Everything Disney! From Pins to High-End one-of-a-kind art, there is something for every collector! WDCC, Lladro, Giuseppe […]Antiques At Wintergarden Farm
September 2nd to September 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com 59 Stafford Rd. Monson, Mass. wintergarden Sept. 3rd to Sept. 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM (413) 539-1472 359 Stafford Rd., […]Gustave J. S. White Auctioneers – Rhode Island Estates Auction
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2@ 10AM Newport County Auction Gallery 1674 East Main Road, Rte.138, Portsmouth, RI gustave_white Paintings, porcelain, nautical items, silver, jewelry from estates in Newport, Barrington, Riverside, Sakonnet and […]
8 events,Connecticut River Book Auction
SEPTEMBER 4th, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2026 at the South Congregational […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY September 4 & 18 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Exquisite Harrison Home
Fri & Sat Sept 4 & 5 10am - 4pm 3 Lakeside Dr., Harrison, N.Y. 10580 tag_along Art Deco Console, antique 3 drawer table, Paul Evans style coffee table, 6 […]James Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
SEPTEMBER 4 - OCTOBER 4, 2026 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox The James Cox Gallery at Woodstock presents an extraordinary exhibition of Outsider artist Joseph Garlock (Russian-American, […]
9 events,Young’s Auction Service – The Gary Williams Collection
September 5th, 2026 10am cst 8284 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071 www.youngsauctionil.com Session 1 of 3 Previews: Thursday, September 3rd, and Friday, September 4th, 10am to 5pm at our […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
September 5 & 6 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
8 events,Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionZ and R Auction Co. – Timed Online AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyAntiques At Wintergarden FarmJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
9 events,Akiba Galleries – Collection of Mark Walberg: Treasures Of The World
September 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM EOT 3 N Federal Hwy Dania Beach, FL 33004 www.akibagalleries.com akiba Chinese Cloisonne Gilt Bronze Double Gourd Vase Impressive Large 18th Cent. Chinese Gilt […]Dealer’s Choice Antiques Shows at Brimfield 2026
TUESDAY September 8 Experienced Brimfield Antiques Show Management for over 40 Years Call For Dealer Space (508) 347-3929 • Admission $5.00 Food • Table Rentals • Rain or Shine • […]Brzostek’s – Antique Dolls & Antiques
TUES., SEPT. 8, 10A.M. ~ Preview; 9-1OA.M. 80 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville, NY www.brzostek.com brzostek Auctioning Antique Furniture including: 2 pr. of Viet, ladies & gentleman’s chairs, Child’s roll-top desk […]Brimfield Antique Shows Events & Auctions – Brimfield Meadows, Hertans, Weekend Warrior Show
September 8-13 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield_antique_shows America's Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! BRIMFIELD ANTIQUE SHOWS - HERTANS SEPTEMBER 9-13 - Show Opens Wednesday, […]Collins Apple Barn Antique Shows Brimfield
PRIME SPACE AVAILABLE (413) 237-6659 2026 Show Dates: July 14-19 • Sept. 8-13 [email protected] www.collinsapplebarn.com collins_apple_barn
13 events,Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
SEPTEMBER 9 I 9:30AM sandwichauction.com sandwich online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM STERLING SILVER, ASIAN ART, PAINTINGS, FURNITURE AND MORE. 508-385-3116 I a division of Eldred’sNewel Auctions – The Art of New York Interiors
Wednesday, Sept, 9th, 10am EST newelauctions.com newel Newel Auctions will hold The Art of New York Interiors: Decorated by Despont, Bastone, and MAC II on Wed September 9, 2026, at […]Hargesheimer – Art & Antiques, Jewellery 160th Auction
9th to 12th September 2026 www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer Welcome to our upcoming 160th auction 9th to 12th September 2026 | starting at 10.00 am GET each day hargesheimer KUNSTAUKTIONEN Live bidding […]NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
September 9th & 10th, 2026 10am 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye Including Property from the Stradling Study Collection Visit Preview Pre-bid Aug 26-Sep 10 Online Preview/Pre-bid at nyeandcompany, […]University Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photograph
September 9th, 10:00 AM EDT www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 Newtown Bee For September 9, 2026 Sale BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 142: George Washington LS On Eve of Sullivan Expeditio Lot […]N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
September 9-13 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA new_england_motel 3 Dealer Pavilions! Over 400 Booths 30 Palmer Road • Route 20 Look […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Antiques
Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Ezio Ceccarelli, Italian (1865-1927) Circa 1920 Monumental Majolica Covered Urns Kodner Galleries 45 […]
13 events,May’s Antique Market At Brimfield
Sept 10,11,12 www.maysbrimfield.com Brimfield, MA mays_antique_market "One of the longest running Antique Shows in Brimfield, MA" Brimfield Dates 2026 July 16,17,18 Sept 10,11,12 Admission Opening Day Only - Opens 9am […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]Eldred’s – Discovery: Paintings Auction
SEPTEMBER 10 I 9:30 AM I CAPE COD eldreds.com eldreds works across a range of mediums, genres and price points live online, with phone and absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + […]Withington Auction Inc. – The Car-Barn Toy Collection Absentee Auction
Thurs. September 10th & Ends Thurs. September 17th at 6pm www.withingtonauction.com 17 Atwood Rd. - Hillsboro, NH 03244 withington Timed Auction - ONLINE ONLY - Eight Days to Bid!! Auction […]
11 events,
12 events,Nadeau’s – Decorative Furnishings, Fine Art, and Couture Clothing Auction
Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 10 AM EST 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Preview Times: Thursday September 10, 2-6:30pm | Friday September 11, 12-5pm | Saturday September […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
14 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkHelmuth Stone – Fine Art & Antique Auction
Sunday, September 13, 2026. 1:00 PM 1467 Main Street Sarasota Florida 34236 www.HelmuthStone.com helmuth_stone AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS For more information visit HelmuthStone.com or Email [email protected] Online Bidding available through LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, […]Tremont Auctions – Summer Estates, Ephemera & Antiquities Auction
Sunday, September 13th at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont_sept13_full_pg tremont_sept13 Previews: Wednesday 9th - Saturday 12th 10am-3pm & Sunday 13th 8-10am or in advance […]Clarke – Super September Estates Auction
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2026 • 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke clarke clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | In-house, phone & absentee bidding are […]Butterscotch Auctioneers & Appraisers – Fall Auction
September 13, 2026, 10am et www.butterscotch.com 76 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge, NY 10576 butterscotch 779 lots Asian Art (51 LOTS) Designer & Estate Jewelry (107 lots) DAVID BURLIUK (1882-1967) Oil […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – 19th Annual Old-fashioned Flea Market
Sun. Sept 13 10am-4pm 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwookd_mathews_flea_market CALL FOR VENDORS! Submit an application: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com $85 PER 10X16 FT. SPACE 10% discount on space if reserved by […]
7 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitionWithington Auction Inc. – The Car-Barn Toy Collection Absentee AuctionNorthfield Auctions – Estate Antiques Auction
MONDAY, SEPT. 14 at 6pm 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield ESTATE ANTIQUES AUCTION! LIVE! IN-PERSON! NO COMPUTER RIDDING AT: NORTHFIELD AUCTIONS, INC. by PAUL GORZOCOSKI III 105 […]Collective Hudson – Open Questions And Mysterious Pasts Auction
Bidding Open September 14th - 27th www.collectivehudson.com 34 Post Street, Kingston, NY 12401 collective_hudson LIVE AUCTIONEERS EXCLUSIVE — TIMED+ ONLINE AUCTION Bidding Opens: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 10am EDT […]Hudson Valley Auctioneers – Antique and Estate Auction
Mon. Sept. 14th • 5pm 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sun. Sept. 13, l-5pm; Mon. Sept. 14, l-4:30pm Featuring 450 lots estate fresh merchandise collected over […]
7 events,Morphy Auctions – Firearms & Militaria
September 15, 16 & 17, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy_firearms_militaria Colt Single Action Army Revolver With Documentation To General George A. Custer’s Farrier dwm 1902 […]Santa Fe Art Auction – Contemporary Art, Design + Photography
Live Online September 15 932 Railfan Road, Santa Fe NM santafe RAYMOND JONSON (1891 - 1982) Polymer No. 35 (detail), 1962 polymer, graphite on paper, 22 '/s x 33 'A […]
12 events,William Smith – 60th Annual Post Labor Day Live Auction
Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview: Monday, September 14 & Tuesday, September 15 from 10:00am to 4:00pm wsmithauction.com • (603)675-2549 • 1064 Rte 12A, Plainfield, NH […]Schwenke Auctioneers – Consign/Sell Your Jewelry
Wednesday, September 16, 2026 11AM-7PM HOSTED AT UPPER EAST MODERN 315 East 91st St, Suite 5S New York, NY www.woodburyauction.com schwenke_jewelry Our auctions attract discerning collectors from around the world, […]Heritage Auctions – Asian Art Signature Auction
September 16 HA.com/AsianArt heritage_asian_art NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS Deadline: July 7 HA.com/AsianArt INQUIRIES: Charlene Wang 212.486.3731 [email protected] Megan Ma 214.409.1196 A Pair of Chinese Cloisonne Lions with Riders, 18th century Sold […]Heritage Auctions – Asian Art Signature Auction
September 16 HA.com/Silver heritage_asian_art Inquiries Charlene Wang | 212.486.3731 | [email protected] Megan Ma | 214.409.1196 | [email protected] HERITAGE AUCTIONS Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com/98737 Property from the Collection […]New England Auctions – Modern Art, Photography, Advertising and Coin-Op Auction
September 16 & 17 at 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england SEPTEMBER AT NEW ENGLAND AUCTIONS DAY 1: Modern Art Including the […]Doyle – Asian Works of Art
AUCTION IN NEW YORK September 16 & 17 10am EDT doyle.com doyle PREVIEW September 11-14 Noon-5pm AUCTION September 16 & 17 10am EDT CONTACT 212-427-4141, ext. 299 [email protected] Chinese Yellow […]
14 events,Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Robert Helsley Collection of Posters Antiques Collectibles
Thursday, September 17th 5PM LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer www.opferauction.com Together with: Country, Victorian, Mid Century Modern, Art Deco, Art Nouveau Furniture, Collectibles, […]Eldred’s – Collect: Americana + Marine Art Auction
SEPT. 17-18 I 9:30 AM I CAPE COD eldreds.com MAM26 full-page ad live online, with phone and absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND 508-385-3116 VIEW ALL LOTS + BID AT […]Sloans & Kenyon – September Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, September 17 at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Antiques, furniture, paintings and sculpture, ethnographica and tribal arts, silver, decorative arts, rugs, […]iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & Jewelry
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 17 - October 6, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October […]Clars – Important September Fine Art Auction
September 17th & 18th | 9:30 AM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars clars Auction Previews Sept. 16th | 1-5 PM PDT Sept 17th | 9 AM-5 […]DuMouchelles – The September 2026 Auctions
Hosted September 17,18 & 19 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Featuring the Collections of Thomas W. Brunk, Indian Village, Ml Jim & Rose Ryan, Bloomfield Hills, […]
15 events,Michaan’s Auctions – September Gallery Auction
Friday, September 18th | 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaan Michaan’s Auctions is honored to be offering the Estate of Daniel M. (Wygold) Mitchell Previews: Sunday, […]JMW Auction Gallery – Fall Multi-Estates Eclectic Auction
Fri. September 18th, 4pm et 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jmw jmw (Preview Thursday September 17th 12noon-6pm) 1094 Morton Boulevard, Kingston, N.Y. 12401 Online & Absentee Bids Only […]Merrils Auction Gallery – Mid Century & Modern Design
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 137 James Brown Drive, Williston, Vermont www.merrillsauction.com merrill Thomas Moser sofa Asprey 174 pc sterling flatware Gustav Bauman (1881-1971) Peter Muller-Munk Normandie pitcher Phish autographed Ben […]Crafted Auctions – Decorative Arts & Fine Objects Estate Auctions
Sept 18 - 20 Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available OVER 1,400 LOTS • 3 AUCTION DAYS DAY 1 — Fri, Sept 18 • 1:00pm […]The Original 187th Semi-Annual York, PA Antiques Show & Sale
September 18th & 19th, 2026 York Fairgrounds Convention & Expo Center Memorial Hall East 334 Carlisle Avenue, York, Pennsylvania 17404 www.theoriginalyorkantiquesshow.com york_show From Rt. 30, take Rt. 74 South Friday-10 […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY September 4 & 18 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea […]Neue Auctions – Fall 2026 Online Auction
9/18 - 10/2 23945 Mercantile Rd. Suite J Beachwood, OH 44122 Phone: 216-245-6707 Neueauctions.com License #2022000142 neue
18 events,38th Annual Cape Cod Glass Show & Sale
Sept. 19 & 20, 2026 Sat. 10 am - 5 pm • Sun. 12 pm - 4 pm Cultural Center of Cape Cod 307 Old Main Street, South Yarmouth, MA, […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
September 19 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, […]Soulis Auctions – The Late Summer Gallery Auction
September 19th & 20th at 11am Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis This diverse offering will draw once more from the landmark collection of John Adair Jr. while adding fine […]Jackson Hole Art Auction
LIVE AUCTION SEPTEMBER 19TH Lot 378, Lynne Drexler (1928-1999), Summer, 1995 oil on canvas, 26 x 24 in., Estimate: $30,000-50,000 Lot 373, Charles Wysocki (1929-2002), Vermont Picnickers oil on canvas, […]Synesael Davies Auctions – Live In-Person & Live Online Antique Auction
SATURDAY September 19th 10:00 AM (Eastern) 7113 EAST 600 SOUTH • OXFORD , IN 47971 www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2953/synesael-davies-auctions/ synesael_davies We will be selling at auction the collection of Bill and Donna Cherry, […]Roland Auctions – September Estate Sale
Saturday Sept. 19th at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland roland roland Preview: Thursday, September 17th & Friday, September 18th, 10am - 6pm Featuring a private […]Stormville Airport – Ultimate Family Yard Sale
Sat., Sept. 19, 2026 9 am to 3 pm Rain or Shine 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_family_yard_sale Come see what over 300 families have to sell! Booth space […]Blackwell Auctions – September Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
September 19th, 2026 at 12 Noon ET www.BlackwellAuctions.com 5251 - 110th Avenue North, Suite 118, Clearwater, FL 33760 blackwell 1. Edgar Payne 2. Robert Marc 3. Fred Darge 4. Henri […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
18 events,Burchard Galleries – “September Spectacular” Premier Estates Auction
Sunday September 20, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 9/18 1-6pm; 9/19 llam-4pm; […]Martones Auction – Rhode Island On-Site Auction
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 at 10AM 717 Tower Hill Rd. North Kingstown, RI martonesauction.com martone Good Old Fashion Country Auction! NO Online Bidding. Buyer's Premium: 15% Everything Sells! No Minimums—No Reserves […]South Florida Auctions – Important Cybis Studio Artist Proof Auction
Sunday, September 20, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT 1240 Gulfstream Way, Riviera Beach, FL 33404 south_florida Polish Bride Cybis Gyrfalcon Complete Cybis Chess Set — Incredibly Scarce Artist's Proof/ prototype set […]Steenburgh Auctioneers – Antiques & Accessories At Auction
Sunday September 20, 2026 @ 10 AM 2695 Mt. Moosilauke Hwy. • East Haverhill, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh 695 Mt. Moosilauke Hwy. * East Haverhill, NH Sunday morning from 8-10 AM. […]Granite Union Auction Company – Grand Opening Auction
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 2 PM graniteunionauction.com 58 South Main Street, Franklin, NH 03235 granite_union THE ESTATE OF PAUL B. CLIFFORD FRANKLIN, NH — Outstanding items from the collection of the […]Treasureseeker Auctions LLC – End of Summer Antiques & Decorative Arts Auction
Sunday September 20th | 11 am Pacific Time www.treasureseekerauction.com Las Vegas, Nevada treasureseekers Hours: M-S daily 11am to 3pm PST Phone & Left Bids Welcome | ONLINE ONLY on Live […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkCarlsen Gallery – Anniversary Auction
Sunday, September 20 at 10:30am EST www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen carlsen Invites yon to join us for our Anniversary Auction PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND, BID LIVE, […]Mazzone’s Auction Service – Nice Antique Auction
Sun, September 20, 2026 at 10am 3003 Lillian Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303 mazzone Preview 9:00 • Auction 10:00 PARTIAL LISTING: Rare 1930s Wooden 2 Seater Goshen Rocking Glider, nice Original […]
6 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitionCollective Hudson – Open Questions And Mysterious Pasts AuctioniGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & JewelryNeue Auctions – Fall 2026 Online Auction
7 events,Coyles Auction Inc. – Two Session September Estates Auction
Tues. September 22, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Session 1 — 2:30PM Rugs and Curiosities Session 2 — 5:00pm Estates […]
12 events,Concord Auction Center/Auction Boss – Online Auction
Bidding opens Wed. September 23 at 6pm & begins to close Thurs. September 24 at 6:05pm 126 Hall St., Concord NH • 603-224-3754 concordauctioncenter.hibid.com concord Open preview on-site all day […]Litchfield – Fine Jewelry
September 23 Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com PAGE 6 - Litchfield (2 x1½)Kodner – Contemporary Art & Design and Estate Jewelry
Wednesday September 23, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Oswaldo Vigas, Venezuela (1923-2014) "Montaraz Apiario" Oil on Canvas, 1990 Audemars Piguet Diamond Watch, […]Cottone Auctions – The Arts & Crafts Collection, Fine Art & Antiques
Wednesday, September 23 & THURSDAY, September 24, 2026 | Live & ONLINE 120 Court Street, Geneseo, NY 14454 cottoneauctions.com cottone The Arts & Crafts Collection of Dr. Bruce A. Austin […]Augusta Auctions – Autumn Elegance Fashion & Textile Auction
September 23, 2026 11am est www.augusta-auction.com 33 Gage Street, Bellows Falls, VT augusta Vintage, Couture & Historical Clothing, (Fashion Accessories, Rare Textiles & Ephemera From Museums & Private Collections Highlights […]Nicholas Auctions – September Auction
Wed. September 23rd at 5:30pm Held at: 175 Buckley Rd, Whitehall, NY 12887 www.nicholasauctions.com nicholas NOTHING ONLINE - ABSENTEE BIDS, PHONE BIDS AND ATTENDANCE. A good auction for you with […]
13 events,Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At AuctionNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At AuctionNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At Auction
Session 1: Online Auction Closes October 1 @ 1:00pm www.nathanre.com 370 West Rd, Manchester, Vermont 05254 nathan 2 Separate Auctions Session 1: Online only via Invaluable.com Online Auction Closes October […]Eldred’s – Asian Art Auction
SEPT. 24-25 I 9:30 AM eldreds.com eldreds Live online, with phone and absentee bidding preview Sept. 23 from 10 to 4 + by appointment 155 Webster Street, Hanover, Mass. NEW […]Morphy Auctions – Firearms & Militaria
September 24, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy_jewelry “The Windy City Collection” Bvlgari Serpenti 18k Watch Bracelet Oscar Heyman 18k White Gold Emerald Cut Diamond Necklace […]Weschler’s – Fine Jewelry from a Private California Collector & Capital Collections
Thursday, September 24 at 2pm & Friday, September 25 at 10am www.weschlers.com 515 Dover Road, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850 1539 Bee A timed, online-only auction. Bid online, by phone […]Fine Art Specialist – Live Online Auction
2pm EDT September 24, 2026 fineartspecialist.com fine_art_specialsit ROBERT KOFFLER NANCY MAYBIN FERGUSON JUSTIN MCCARTHY GLENN COOPER HENSHAW MOHAMMED ALOLABI ISAAC SOYER VAL BERTOIA CARL WEBER MORRIS KANTOR MARY CABLE BUTLER […]
13 events,Schwenke Auctioneers – Remarkable Estate Collection Of The Late “Big Earl” L. Postol
September 25, 26 & 27 50 Main Street North Woodbury, CT 06798 www.woodburyauction.com schwenke Big Earl's Auction The Estate Collection of The Late "Big Earl" L. Postol Auction | September […]Doyle – Boston Collects
Auction in Boston September 25 doyle.com Doyle (full) 9-25-26 William De Morgan tiles PREVIEW IN BOSTON September 19-22 Noon-5pm DOYLE AT THE VENDOME 290 Dartmouth Street Boston, MA 02116 CONTACT […]Douglas – Antique Estate Auction
FRI., SEPT. 25 at 6 PM www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Fine Art: Paintings: R. John Foster (2), George Stanfield Walters, Charles Shaw (6), John D. Maziarz […]Bertoia Auctions – The Fall Cast Iron Sale
September 25 2026 2141 Demarco Drive Vineland NJ 08360 BertoiaAuctions.com bertoia Banks, Doorstops, Automotive Toys Highlighting the Dr. Robert E. Booth Jr. Mechanical Bank Collection Auction details at BertoiaAuctions.com The […]
22 events,Nadeau’s – Benchmade Furnishings, Guitars, Art and Decorative Accessories Auction
Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 10 AM EST 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Preview Times: Thursday September 24, 2-6:30pm | Friday September 25, 12—5pm | Saturday September […]Lebanon Historical Society – 59th Annual Antique Show & Artisan Craft Show
Saturday, September 26 9:00am - 3:00pm historyoflebanon.org Lebanon Green at 856 Trumbull Hwy lebannon_historical_craft_show Craft Show on the Historic Lebanon Green at the intersection of Routes 87 & 207 — […]George Cole Auctions – Selling 2 Stanfordville, NY Estate Contents Along With Select Other AdditionsGeorge Cole Auctions – Selling 2 Stanfordville, NY Estate Contents Along With Select Other AdditionsGeorge Cole Auctions – Selling 2 Stanfordville, NY Estate Contents Along With Select Other Additions
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH STARTS 4:00PM 7578 North Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571 www.georgecoleauctions.com george_cole Featuring Estate of Margaret Layton, Winner of Many Awards for Her Many Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade […]American Sporting Auctions – 2026 Fall Feature Decoy & Sporting Art Auction
September 26th 2026 SYRACUSE, NY americansportingauctions.com american_sporting_auction DECOYS | ART | CALLS | FISHING REGISTER & BID TODAY! MIKE MARTIN | 315-576-6058 P.O. BOX 15623 SYRACUSE, NY 13215 AMERICANSPORTINGAUCTIONS.COM Sold […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: September 26 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 PAGE 6 - Cornell (1x1.5) 09-11-26Walker Homestead’s Antiques & Primitive Goods Show
Saturday September 26th 10-3 Admission $10 - No Pets Allowed 19 Martin Rd, Brookfield, MA www.walkerhomestead.com 508-867-4466 Walker Homestead (1-4SQ) 09-18-26Kaminski – September Estate Auction
September 26th & 27th, Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 AM Kaminski Gallery 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 www.kaminskiauctions.com kaminski Kaminski Auctions is honored to present selections from the Estate […]The Taconic Antiques Fair
SEPT. 26-27 CHATHAM, N.Y. COLUMBIA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS SATURDAY 9-5 & SUNDAY 10-4 taconicantiquesfair.com taconic_antiques_fairMilestone Auctions – Fall Premier Military & Edge Weapon Sale
Saturday, September 26th 2026 • 10:00 AM | Preview 8:00 am 38198 Willoughby Parkway Willoughby, Ohio 44094 www.milestoneauctions.com milestone Great Sale Featuring 700 Lots Of Military From The Revolutionary War […]Fontaine’s – Fine & Decorative Arts Auction
September 26 & 27, 2026 1485 West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 www.fontainesauction.com fontaine Monumental Silver Centerpiece 674.50 Troy Ounces Tiffany Studios "Moorish” Lantern 18K Gold, Diamond & Gemstone Dragonfly […]New Hartford Lions Giant Flea Market
Sat, Sept 26, 2026 8AM - 3PM RAIN OR SHINE 580 West Hill Road Brodie Park, New Hartford CT Adult Admission: $3 Early buying 6:3 0-8am: $10 Free parking; no […]The Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair
Saturday & Sunday, September 26-27 Rare books, antiquarian volumes, signed first editions, collectible childrens books, ephemera & more. Weston Public Library, 56 Northfield Rd, Weston, CT ct_gold_coast_book_fairSchoharie Colonial Heritage Association Presents Fall 50th Annual Antiques in Schoharie
September 26 & 27 Saturday 10-5 • Sunday 11-4 143 Depot Lane Village of Schoharie, NY 12157 2 Miles South of Exit 23 off 1-88 For more info call (518) […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
16 events,Ralph Fontaine Heritage Auctions Inc – Anniversary Sale
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27 @11AM www.fontaineheritage.com 13150 State Route 22, Canaan, NY fontaine_heritage online only with live previews Preview: Friday & Saturday, Sept. 25th & 26th 11am-5pm • No Preview on […]Peter Mavris Antique Shows
Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 Best Western Inn & Conference Center 815 LaFayette Road • Rt. 1 Hampton, NH www.petermavrisantiqueshows.net Peter Mavris (1-6 V) 9-27-26 Peter Eaton Antiques Mike & Lucinda […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
8 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitioniGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & JewelryNeue Auctions – Fall 2026 Online AuctionNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At AuctionNathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At AuctionBruce Gamage Jr. Antiques – Fresh Estates Auction
Monday, September 28th 2026 4:00 pm Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland, Maine gamageantiques.com bruce_gamage PREVIEW: DAY OF AUCTION 11AM- 4 PM Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St Rockland, […]Flannery’s – September Antiques & Estate Auction!
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th, 2026 at 4pm www.flannerysestateservices.com 26 Recreation Park Rd, Pine Bush, NY flannery Preview: Friday September 25th 12pm-5pm and Day of Sale 12pm-4pm! Sale is Online at www.flannerysestateservices.com […]
8 events,Sterling Auctions – Antique Estates Auction
Tuesday September 29 • 6:30pm • Preview 5-6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd, Sterling, MA sterling Antiques and Collectibles fresh to the market from local estates. Partial […]iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 29 - October 13, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October […]
9 events,Eldred’s – Netsuke Auction
Sept 30 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldred Preview Sept. 29 Live online with phone + absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND 508-385-3116 VIEW ALL LOTS + BID AT ELDREDS.COMLitchfield – Modern Art & Design
September 30 | Modern Art & Design Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com PAGE 6 - Litchfield (2 x1½)
10 events,Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Timed Online-Only Auction
Closing Thursday, October 1st starting at 5pm 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Quality Jewelry, Estate Silver, Firearms Antique Porcelain, Lacquerware & Snuff Boxes, Steins, Coins, Artwork, Asian […]Legare Auctions – October 1, Online Auction
October 1st www.LegareAuctions.com legare Items from MA and NH homes combined for a diverse online auction Tavern Table FADA RADIO Portrait Rookwood $2-1/2 dollar gold Mourning jewelry Kazak Furniture includes […]PBA Galleries – Americana: World History Maps & Views
October 1, 2026 605 Addison Street Berkeley, CA 94710 www.pbagalleries.com pba_galleries Upcoming Auctions of Interest Fine Photography & Art Fine Press & Bindings October 15, 2026 Fine Pens Watches October […]
8 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY Oct 2 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]Thomaston Place – Home Furnishings And Decor
OCTOBER 2 11am 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, Maine thomastonauction.com thomaston Presenting an Online Auction A specialty sale for the designer in you! Antique, Vintage, & Contemporary Furniture Including Fine Art […]
9 events,The Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 3-4 Maryland State Fairground Cow Palace 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 $10 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 11-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_fleaAllentown Fall Antique Advertising, Book, Postcards, Comic Books, Photography & Paper Show
OCTOBER 3rd & 4th, 2026 Saturday, 9–5, Sunday, 9–3 Agricultural Hall, 1929 Chew St, Allentown Fairgrounds, Allentown, PA www.allentownpapershow.com allentown paper show (2 x 4.25) 09-18-26 BIG 2 DAY SHOW! […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield North!
October 3-4 Hopkinton State Fairgrounds Contoocook, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Antique Show (1-4SQ) NH's Largest Antique Show, Flea Market, Food Truck Rally! Plus the Oddities, Curiosities & Haunted Antiques Show Featuring […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
9 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkMorphy Auctions – Automobilia & Petrolania
October 4, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com 2026_OctGasOil_BEE Accepting Consignments For Our 2027 Auctions 2000 N. Reading Road I Denver, Pa 17517 I 877-968-8880 I [email protected] […]