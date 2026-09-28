 Mikado Makes Bank At Bertoia’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

28 Sep 2026 / 0 Comment

Mikado Makes Bank At Bertoia’s

Published: September 28, 2026

← Back

 

VINELAND, N.J. — Bertoia’s Cast Iron sale September 25, featuring the mechanical bank collection of Dr Robert E. Booth, Jr, was led by a circa 1886 version of Kyser & Rex Company’s Mikado mechanical bank, which sold to a phone bidder for $38,400, including buyer’s premium. The rare blue table version was one of only a few known. When one placed a coin under the right hat and turned the bank’s rear crank, the figure would raise and lower the cones, causing the coin to “magically” disappear and reappear under the left cone before disappearing into the bank. A complete report on this auction will appear in an upcoming issue.



   
You might also like

    • Upcoming Events

      Events

      Calendar of Events

      Monday
      Tuesday
      Wednesday
      Thursday
      Friday
      Saturday
      Sunday

      8 events,

      The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
      The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
      Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At Auction
      Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc. – Estate Collection Of Southern Vermont Artists Being Sold At Auction

      8 events,

      9 events,

      11 events,

      10 events,

      Connecticut River Book Auction
      Connecticut River Book Auction
      Leone’s Auction Gallery
      Leone’s Auction Gallery

      10 events,

      Allentown Fall Antique Advertising, Book, Postcards, Comic Books, Photography & Paper Show
      Allentown Fall Antique Advertising, Book, Postcards, Comic Books, Photography & Paper Show

      11 events,

      Alameda Point Antiques Faire
      Alameda Point Antiques Faire

      4 events,

      3 events,

      5 events,

      6 events,

      6 events,

      9 events,

      10 events,

      3 events,

      3 events,

      2 events,

      3 events,

      2 events,

      5 events,

      4 events,

      ACES – Fall Gallery Auction
      ACES – Fall Gallery Auction

      1 event,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      2 events,

      2 events,

      3 events,

      3 events,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      3 events,

      2 events,

      1 event,

      1 event,

      View Calendar


Sign Up to Receive Email Updates!

Sign Up