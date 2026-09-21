 Nantucket Basket Purse Catches Attention At Eldred’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

21 Sep 2026 / 0 Comment

Nantucket Basket Purse Catches Attention At Eldred’s

Published: September 21, 2026

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EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s conducted its two-day Collect: Americana + Marine Art auction on September 17-18, featuring more than 600 lots in such categories as sterling silver; collectible coins; English, Continental and Asian fine and decorative arts; marine art and scrimshaw; Cape Cod art; American furniture and fine and decorative arts; Oriental rugs; sporting art; collectibles; and more. Sold on the first day for $14,080, including buyer’s premium, it was a Jose Formoso Reyes (1902-1980) Nantucket friendship basket purse that led all sales ($1/1,500). The 7-inch-tall-by-10-inch-wide basket was mounted with a Charlie Sayle carved seagull to its lid, and it was signed and dated to the underside: “Made in Nantucket 1976 Jose Formoso Reyes” with an outline of Nantucket Island. An upcoming edition will cover more results from this auction.



   
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