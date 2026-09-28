E. I. Couse Heats Up Auction Action At Weschler’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ROCKVILLE, MD. — On September 24 and 25, Weschler’s Auctioneers conducted two sales: Fine Jewelry from a Private California Collector on day one, and Capital Collections on day two. Achieving the highest price of either day was an Eanger Irving Couse (American, 1866-1936) oil painting titled “Pueblo Interior” (circa 1905). The painting, which was presented alongside (though not sold with) a photo study and sketch for the work, exceeded its $30/50,000 estimate range to earn $139,700, including buyer’s premium. Further highlights from both auctions will be discussed in an upcoming issue.