Extremely Rare Continental Dollar Earns $1.3 Million At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — To close out Heritage Auctions’ weeklong celebration of American history, the firm conducted Liberty & Legacy: 250 Years of the American Spirit, which garnered $3,616,875 with just 82 lots crossing the block. The top six lots of the sale all totaled $100,000 or more, including the sale’s top lot, a 1776 $1 Continental Dollar struck in silver, which brought $1,312,500, including buyer’s premium — the highest price of the entire week. According to a post-sale press release, “Believed by many scholars to have been designed by Benjamin Franklin, the legendary coin is one of only four known silver examples and bears the enduring motto ‘Mind Your Business’ alongside interlocking ring symbolizing the original 13 colonies.” Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.