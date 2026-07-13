Tiffany Tea & Coffee Service Serves Up American Spirit At Stevens - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ABERDEEN, MISS. — Stevens Auction Company celebrated America250 on July 11, with its Red, White & Bid: A 250th Anniversary of America Auction, which featured material from Twelve Gables (Columbus, Miss.), the birthplace of Decoration Day (later Memorial Day), as well as other selections from a distinguished Greek Revival estate in Muscatine, Iowa, and the Ormonde Plantation in Natchez, Miss. The highest price of the day was a seven-piece Tiffany & Company sterling silver tea and coffee service with a matching sterling silver tray, which served up a $13,310 finish, inclusive of buyer’s premium. The circa 1903 set included a two-handled serving tray, a hot water kettle or coffee brewer on stand, a tall coffee pot, a low teapot, a covered sugar bowl, a waste bowl and a creamer. Each piece was marked “Tiffany & Co. / Makers / Sterling Silver / 925-1000 / M.” Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.