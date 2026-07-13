 Gold Coin Bracelet Cashes In For Win At Pook & Pook - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

13 Jul 2026 / 0 Comment

Gold Coin Bracelet Cashes In For Win At Pook & Pook

Published: July 13, 2026

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DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — July 8-9 saw more than 1,300 lots of furniture, art and decorative accessories cross the block in Pook & Pook’s Online Only Decorative Arts sale. Session two of the auction garnered the highest price — $6,350, including buyer’s premium — which was awarded to a 14K gold charm bracelet fitted with seven two-and-a-half-dollar US gold coins and a singular $1 coin. The bracelet weighed 38.5 pennyweights. Additional highlights from both days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.



   
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