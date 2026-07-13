Franklin-Signed Document Makes Good On Promise At RR Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

AMHERST, N.H. — Celebrating the Semiquincentennial a few days late on July 8, RR Auctions conducted its exclusive Spirit of ‘76: America’s 250th Anniversary Auction, featuring 76 lots honoring the country’s founding “in the words of the people who lived it.” At the top of the list was a promissory note, twice-signed by Benjamin Franklin, binding the US to repay France for funding the Revolutionary War. Printed in French at Franklin’s own press in Passy, France, the 1782 note promised repayment of 1,500,000 silver livres, with annual interest at five percent, to the Royal Treasury of King Louis XVI. With an elaborate marbled strip along its scalloped right-hand margin and an ornamental fleur-de-lis border at the top of the note, the document read, in translation, “I, Benjamin Franklin [signed], Minister Plenipotentiary of the United States of North America, in virtue of power vested in me by the Congress of the said States…” and was signed “B Franklin” beneath a three-line rider in his hand. After spirited bidding, the note went out for $484,151, including buyer’s premium. An upcoming edition will include further highlights from this sale.