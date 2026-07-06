Nakashima Table Leads Collection Of Local Artist At William Smith - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — William Smith Auctions’ celebration of America250 took the form of its July 1 auction titled Folk & Form: Twentieth Century Art and Design. The sale offered 414 lots featuring the collection of folk artist, historic home restorer, American antiques collector and Brandon, Vt., community leader Warren Kimble, who was present at the sale for an in-person meet-and-greet. The top lot, which bested its $8/12,000 estimate to make $16,250, including buyer’s premium, was a 1978 signed and dated George Nakashima live edge, slab walnut trestle base dining table that was book-matched. The table was inscribed “Simonds” on the underside of its top, indicating the commission build, and was purchased by the consignor in the early 2000s. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.