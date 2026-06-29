 Fruit Still Life Refreshes Bidders At The Fine Art Specialist - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

29 Jun 2026 / 0 Comment

Fruit Still Life Refreshes Bidders At The Fine Art Specialist

Published: June 29, 2026

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PHILADELPHIA — The Fine Art Specialist conducted its 166-lot Elevated | Art, Objects & Décor auction on June 25, which featured a diverse selection of original artwork and additional rare finds. The highest price of the day was awarded to “Watermelon and Berries” by Sterling Strauser (American, 1907-1995), a still life oil on board completed in 1994, one year before the artist’s death. Signed and dated, the unframed work earned a sweet $2,313, inclusive of buyer’s premium, besting its $800-$1,200 estimate. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.



   
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