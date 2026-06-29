Fruit Still Life Refreshes Bidders At The Fine Art Specialist - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — The Fine Art Specialist conducted its 166-lot Elevated | Art, Objects & Décor auction on June 25, which featured a diverse selection of original artwork and additional rare finds. The highest price of the day was awarded to “Watermelon and Berries” by Sterling Strauser (American, 1907-1995), a still life oil on board completed in 1994, one year before the artist’s death. Signed and dated, the unframed work earned a sweet $2,313, inclusive of buyer’s premium, besting its $800-$1,200 estimate. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.