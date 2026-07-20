Marc Chagall Litho Blooms At Burchard - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Tying for top-lot status in Burchard Galleries’ July 19 auction was a Marc Chagall lithograph titled “The Painter’s Bouquet,” which achieved a mid-estimate result of $8,850, including buyer’s premium (pictured). Also bringing the same price as the colorful 1967 artwork was a 14K gold and diamond necklace with a foliate motif. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.