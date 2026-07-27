Gib Singleton Group Sculpts Top Price For Santa Fe - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SANTA FE, N.M. — On July 21, Santa Fe Art Auction conducted its New Mexico Now: Colonial to Contemporary auction. From historic paintings and contemporary sculpture to Spanish Colonial furniture and regional devotional works, the sale featured 274 lots that showcased the regions diverse culture. Rising to the sale-high price of $18,450, including buyer’s premium, was one of eight Gib Singleton (American, 1936-2014) bronzes on offer. The leading work, Singleton’s 2008 “Franciscans,” was 84⅝ inches tall on its base that was inscribed with the title and artist’s name. Additionally, the group of charitable friars was marked “Singleton” and “5/7” for its edition. An upcoming issue will feature more highlights from this auction.