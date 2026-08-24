 Hockney Prints Strum Up Strong Results For CTA Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

24 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

Hockney Prints Strum Up Strong Results For CTA Auctions

Published: August 24, 2026

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TURNER, MAINE — On August 18, Charles M. Talbot Associates Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted its Outstanding Annual Auction onsite at the Talbot Farm. “The one notable highlight from the auction would be the two David Hockney aquatint etchings, which sold separately for a combined total of $2,200,” reported firm owner James Talbot. These signed etchings, “The Blue Guitar” (left) and “Franco-American Mail” (right), were both numbered — “176/200” and “129/200,” respectively — and had had labels from the New York City gallery Bellette Hofmann Fine Art Inc on the reverse. Full coverage, including additional highlights from the auction will run in an upcoming issue.



   
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