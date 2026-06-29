Inscribed Book From Lincoln’s Personal Library Doubles Estimate At Doyle - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — Encompassing more than 200 lots of books, manuscripts and original illustrations spanning “centuries of antiquarian interest” was Doyle’s June 25 sale of The Collection of a Florida Bibliophile, which earned a 97 percent sell-through rate and totaled approximately $550,000. Topping the sale at $64,000, including buyer’s premium, and more than doubling its $20/30,000 estimate was an 1849 first edition copy of William W. Campbell’s The Life and Writings of De Witt Clinton (New York: Baker and Scribner, 1849) from the personal library of Abraham Lincoln. The book was inscribed and signed by the former president on November 19, 1860, less than two weeks after his election to the presidency. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.