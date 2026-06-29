 Jennings Slot Pays Out At Milestone - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

29 Jun 2026 / 0 Comment

Jennings Slot Pays Out At Milestone

Published: June 29, 2026

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WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — A flashy one-armed bandit with a Las Vegas history, a Sun Chief 25-cent slot machine was the top seller in Milestone’s June 28 auction of antique coin-ops, breweriana, petroliana and antique advertising. Estimated at $2/3,000, it was chased to a final price of $24,000, including buyer’s premium. Made by the Chicago company Jennings, the eye-catching chromed red unit even retained its original Flamingo Hotel pictorial insert, a testament to its colorful past. Coin-op collectors would possibly remember the machine from its appearance on season four, episode five of A&E’s American Pickers show. A full report on the auction will appear in a future edition.



   
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