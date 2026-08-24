 Marble Bust Takes Top Bid At Stair - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

24 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

Marble Bust Takes Top Bid At Stair

Published: August 24, 2026

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HUDSON, N.Y. — A standout in Stair Galleries’ American Week auction series of four sales August 19-20 was a marble bust of Prosperine, attributed to Hiram Powers (1805-1873) that sold over its $15/20,000 estimate to earn $58,950, including buyer’s premium. The bust came out of the collection of longtime antiques dealer Joan Bogart, which was the focus of the August 19 auction, Ornaments of the Natural World: The Collection of Joan Bogart, that brought $475,268 overall. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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