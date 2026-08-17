 Parisian Commode Ascends At Schwenke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

17 Aug 2026 / 0 Comment

Parisian Commode Ascends At Schwenke

Published: August 17, 2026

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WOODBURY, CONN. — In Schwenke Auctioneers’ August Fine Estates Auction, conducted on August 11 and featuring 368 lots, including a selection of items from a penthouse on East 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan. Leading all lots was a Louis XVI-style gilt bronze-mounted marble-top commode attributed to Emmanuel Zwiener, Paris, late Nineteenth Century. The deeply molded marble top was over a parquetry veneered case with a Vernis Martin classical scene on the single door and elaborate ormolu mounts throughout. Standing 46⅜ inches tall and measuring 51 inches wide by 18½ inches deep, the piece was referenced in Paris Furniture: The Luxury Market of the Nineteenth Century by Christopher Payne (2018) and came from a Watertown, Conn., estate. Estimated $7/9,000, the commode rose to $12,635, including buyer’s premium, selling to an online bidder. Additional highlights from the auction will be featured in an upcoming edition.



   
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