Pearl Necklace Glows At Thomaston Place - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

THOMASTON, MAINE — A Raymond Yard 18K gold and natural pearl necklace with a diamond and emerald clasp was the top lot in Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Summer Splendor auction June 26-28, when it garnered $39,000, including buyer’s premium. Estimated at $7/9,000, the bracelet attracted much interest and sold on the third day of the auction. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.