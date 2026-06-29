 Pearl Necklace Glows At Thomaston Place - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

29 Jun 2026 / 0 Comment

Pearl Necklace Glows At Thomaston Place

Published: June 29, 2026

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THOMASTON, MAINE — A Raymond Yard 18K gold and natural pearl necklace with a diamond and emerald clasp was the top lot in Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Summer Splendor auction June 26-28, when it garnered $39,000, including buyer’s premium. Estimated at $7/9,000, the bracelet attracted much interest and sold on the third day of the auction. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.



   
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