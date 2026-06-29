 Prized Flask Takes Heckler’s Top Price - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

29 Jun 2026 / 0 Comment

Prized Flask Takes Heckler’s Top Price

Published: June 29, 2026

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WOODSTOCK, CONN. — Heckler Auction conducted a 105-lot auction of bottles, art glass and pottery on June 24. Bringing the auction’s top price was a Jared Spencer flask from the Jay and Maxine Jacobs collection. Considered one of the most sought-after flasks in the Jared Spencer group, this GX-24 example was impressed with “Jared / Spencer” in a medallion above diamond diapering, with the reverse having the same pattern, though the medallion read “Manchester / Con.,” where it was made circa 1815-30 by Pitkin Glass Works. In a light yellow-olive glass, the flask brought $24,570, including buyer’s premium. An upcoming issue will cover additional highlights from the auction.



   
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