Purdey Pair Packs Punch At Thomaston Place - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

THOMASTON, MAINE — A matched pair of James Purdey & Sons of London shotguns fired up buyers at Thomaston Place Auctions when it achieved $144,000, including buyer’s premium, in the firm’s Summer Grandeur Auction August 28-30. Featuring a deep blued finish with engraved, case-hardened receivers, the pair was engraved with scrollwork motifs framing nature scenes of pheasants and woodcock. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.