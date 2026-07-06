Service Station Sign Goes Up Quick At Synesael Davies - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ROSSVILLE, IND. — Synesael Davies Auctions celebrated the Fourth of July with a 400-lot auction of antiques and Americana, from military collectibles and firearms to Cushman scooters, advertising material and painted furniture. The auction started off with a flourish, as more than 30 bidders vied for lot number one and ultimately pushed it to a price no other lot could beat. Bringing $9,350, including buyer’s premium, was a 1940s porcelain sign advertising “Minute Man Service” and featuring the company’s iconic orange mascot. Petroliana collectors liked the bold coloring and “honest, age-related wear” of this 30-inch double-sided service station sign. An upcoming issue will feature additional highlights from the auction.