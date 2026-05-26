Silver & Jewelry Succeed For May At Michaan’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — On the 15th of the month, Michaan’s Auctions conducted its May Gallery Auction, a 422-lot affair featuring a mixed bag of furniture, fine art, art glass, jewelry and Asian wares, which garnered an 81 percent sell-through rate.

Leading the sale at $7,800 was a monogrammed 109-piece Soviet-era Gerlach (Polish) sterling silver flatware service, which landed on the high end of its $6/8,000 estimate. Several other sterling silver flatware services realized high prices, including an 87-piece set by International in the Royal Danish pattern ($7,800), 76 pieces by Towle in the French Provincial pattern ($4,875) and a 49-piece Gorham service with additions ($3,900).

Silver offerings took on other forms, such as a Sheffield (English) sterling composite tea and coffee service in the Regency style, with flat and partly ribbed bodies. The set included a teapot and cover, hot water kettle on stand, coffee and cover, creamer and sugar. Each of the pieces were stamped with marks including “R&B,” a crown and a lion passant. It landed within its $3/5,000 estimate, pouring out for $4,550.

Although not silver, another service earned an over-estimate $2,925 against its $1,2/1,800 estimate. The set in question was a Rococo-molded Meissen porcelain cobalt and gold dessert service, which comprised of a coffee pot and cover, sugar bowl and cover, creamer, a set of six cups and saucers, six dessert plates and a round tray or serving plate. Each piece was decorated with bands of polished matte gilding and glazed cobalt blue bands, as well as sparse polychrome painted flower heads.

Jewelry also achieved high prices, led by an Art Deco platinum ring adorned with a 2.7-carat transitional round brilliant-cut diamond, which slipped onto its new owner’s finger $7,150. Following close behind at $5,200 was an 18K yellow gold textured tapering chain link necklace that measured 18¼ inches long.

A 14K yellow gold Effy bracelet set with multicolored sapphires and diamonds surpassed its $1/1,500 estimate to make $3,900. The bracelet featured 40 emerald-cut multicolored sapphires (10.15 carats) and 60 full-cut diamonds (1.75 carats). Also surpassing estimates was a 14K white gold pendant enhancer set with a centered round-cut aquamarine (22.1 carats) accented by approximately 200 round-cut diamonds (2.5 carats).

A handful of Asian export items interested bidders, including a gilt metal seated figure of Buddha in the Sino-Tibetan style, which sat pretty for $4,875. As described in the catalog notes, the figure was depicted on a lotus base incised with a central yin-yang motif and vajra-like forms and had one hand lowered in a gesture of earth-touching, while the other was resting in meditation. It also retained traces of its original gilding and pigment, including blue-painted hair curls.

Earning $2,600 against a $700/900 estimate was a framed landscape painting attributed to Chinese literati painter and art historian Huang Binhong. Following the painting in price at $1,950 was a jade cylinder pendant encased in 24K gold floral motifs.

Fine art was led by Duane Wakeham’s oil on canvas “Estero, Drake’s Bay,” which realized $2,600. The landscape was signed “Wakeham ‘97” and had a Hackett Freedman Gallery label affixed to its reverse. Also excelling were the 1977 oil on canvas “Echo and Narcissus” by Bruno Civitico ($2,080) and a collection of six oil on board landscapes by Gaston La Touche ($1,690).

The most unique lots of the day included a 1987 Acura Legend L coupe with an Antiqua blue exterior and tan and light brown interior, which drove off the lot for $5,200. The two-door car had an 18-gallon gas tank and 65,484 miles were recorded at the time of the sale. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a Model G1 Disklavier Yamaha ebonized piano made in Hamamatsu, Japan, played to the tune of $3,900.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.