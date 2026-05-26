Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Colorful objects were popular at auction this week, ranging from a Fabergé table clock with a pink guilloché enameled front that made $250,000 at Heritage Auctions, while an important gilt salver fetched $241,800 at Doyle and a complete set of 12 Fairy Books brought $2,280 at Douglas Auctioneers. For these stories and more, read on.

Walpole Salver Shines At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — A Walpole silver gilt seal salver led Doyle’s May 13 auction of Old Master Paintings, Silver and English and Continental Furniture when it bested its $80/120,000 estimate to attain $241,800. The circular salver on a pedestal foot was made by William Lukin (London), circa 1717, with engraving by Joseph Sympson. Elaborately decorated, the piece was commissioned by Sir Robert Walpole, a key figure in British politics, for his house Houghton Hall. It was one of two silver salvers he ordered; the other is now in the collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Buyers Devour Fairy Tale Series At Douglas

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MASS. — A group of 12 Fairy Books, published by the Folio Society, London, brought $2,280 from an in-house bidder at Douglas Auctioneers on May 15. The books, first edited by Scottish author Andrew Lang in 1889, were the first in a well known series of Coloured Fairy Books adopting fairy tale classics from the likes of the Brothers Grimm, French folklore and the Arabian Nights. For information, www.douglasauctioneers.com or 413-665-2877.

Flatware Set Brings Grand Price At Hudson Valley

BEACON. N.Y. — A Wallace Grand Baroque set of sterling silver flatware, weighing 121.5 troy ounces plus 12 dinner knives and 20 lunch knives, was a standout at Hudson Valley Auctioneers on May 18, when it surpassed its $110-$1,000 estimate to bring $8,125, selling online to a dealer. For information, www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com or 845-831-6800.

Rolex Bops To The Top For Artifacts2Go

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Artifacts2Go conducted a sale of the Greenpoint, Brooklyn, N.Y., estate of Dominic D’Elia, doo-wop singer in the Sparrows Quartette, member of the Army National Guard and employee of the MTA, on May 17-18. The sale’s top lot was a vintage 18K yellow gold and stainless steel Rolex Yacht-Master wristwatch with a vibrant blue dial. Sold with its original box and papers, the watch reached $11,906. For information, www.artifacts2go.com or 516-695-0315.

Historic Chest Catches Interest At Kleinfelters

MYERSTOWN, PENN. — An 1821 dower chest exceeded expectations at Kleinfelter’s Auction on May 16. The painted softwood chest was from Central Pennsylvania, possibly Union or Center County. Inscribed “John Shneiter, 1821,” the chest retained its original polychrome decoration, measured 50¼ inches wide and was fresh to the market. Excited bidding took the piece to $89,114. For information, www.kleinfelters.com or 717-272-7078.

Mexican ‘Avengers’ Is Hero At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — PBA Galleries conducted its seventh and final auction of items from a substantial DC Universe collection on May 7. The leading lot was issue 38 of El Sorprendente Hombre Araña. Published in Mexico by La Presna in June 1965, the issue, subtitled “Presenta A Los Vengadores,” was the Spanish-language edition of DC’s Avengers #1 (1963). Featuring art by Jack Kirby, the comic was taken to $2,813 ($800-$1,200). For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Portrait Of General Lee Flies High For Americana Auctions

REHOBOTH, MD. — Americana Auctions conducted its Excellent May Estates Auction on May 16. The 480-lot sale was led by a Nineteenth Century oil on canvas portrait of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee by John Horsburgh, which more than tripled its $2/3,000 estimate at $10,560. In the portrait, Lee was shown in uniform, with three stars on his label and was identified as “General Robert Lee USA” in the painting’s upper left corner. It was also signed “Horsburgh Edinb. Scotland 1890.” For information, 508-771-1722 or www.americana-auction.com.

MacDonald Bronze Plays Sweetest Song For Burchard

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — It was truly a mixed bag in Burchard Galleries’ Estate Antiques, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction, conducted May 17. Richard MacDonald’s (American, b 1946) “Joie de Femme, Atelier,” a 40½-inch-tall bronze depicting two dancing figures playing instruments, was the sale’s top lot, playing a tune to $24,600. The sculpture sat on a circular marble plinth and was signed, numbered “13/30” and dated “’98” to its base. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Fabergé Table Clock Ticks To $250K To Lead $2.4 Million Heritage Sale

DALLAS — On May 20, Heritage conducted Fabergé: A Gentleman’s Collection, which included more than 200 works by the House of Fabergé from “one of the most significant private collections of its kind ever assembled,” according to a pre-sale press release. The sale totaled approximately $2.4 million, led by a Russian Imperial Fabergé diamond- and pearl-set, translucent pink guilloché enameled and gilt silver table clock with provenance to Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna. Crafted by Fabergé workmaster Mikhail Perkhin circa 1900, the triangular clock, with extensive exhibition and publication history, ticked to $250,000. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.