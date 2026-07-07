Uptick Of Young Visitors At Cape Cod Dealers’ Late Spring Show - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

EAST FALMOUTH, MASS. — The Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association’s (CCADA) Late Spring Falmouth Antiques Show was conducted indoors at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds on June 20 and saw a steady stream of visitors and buyers well into the afternoon, with an uptick in attendance of young people and families noticed.

CCADA president Carl Goveia said, “The majority of dealers did very well and were quite happy. We had a good size gate with 447 in paid attendance. There were a lot of young families and young attendees in general, which is always a good sign for the future of the antique business.”

In his own booth, Nauset Antiques, Goveia noted that he had a lot of interest in signs and paintings, a pair of cherub candle holders and an antique telephone.

Charlene Dixon did well in her booth, with nautical items being her strongest sales. “I sold a very nice 1940s catboat model; a beautiful 1950s ship in a bottle and a number of 1930s framed Cape Cod cranberry labels,” she shared, adding that she also saw much interest in vintage throw rugs.

“We are hoping to make this venue an annual tradition,” Dixon said of the spacious building that had an open front and back, allowing for convenient move-in and -out for dealers. Its clear span design, sans interior columns, also allowed for wide booths and aisles so buyers could easily traverse the show.

Patricia Anderson of Cummaquid Farm Antiques declared the show a resounding success: “Given all the economic news and distractions going on in the world today I wasn’t sure if the show would be successful, but we had a great gate and even had customers that misread the signage arriving a day early.” She continued, “The majority of the dealers had a very good day. I sold a terrific metal sperm whale at the very beginning of the show to a collector and a pair of recently electrified pattern glass lamps with vintage shades.”

Anderson also wrote up several framed botanicals from the late Eighteenth Century as well as all the Nineteenth Century colored glass cake pedestals she had on display. “I think this show was a good start to the Cape Cod antiques summer circuit, barring any new world crisis,” she stated.

Silver jewelry was selling well, though Native American jewelry was slow, noted Trish Ferrara, who mostly had small sales, $100 and under.

“Our favorite sale was a rare view of an early hotel on Martha’s Vineyard, built in 1867. It stood for a very short time. The show was well-attended and we know that the CCADA board worked hard to make that happen,” commented dealers David and Jane Thompson.

Several out-of-state dealers enjoy membership in the association and look forward to exhibiting at the show, including Nancy Mayer of Vintage Lady Linens, who travels from Connecticut. “I had a good show and sold most of my nautical-themed linens almost immediately,” she reported.

Jackie Nuccio of Keepers of the Past had a very short commute to the show, as she is based in East Falmouth. “It was a nice little show and a good way to start the summer season,” she said. “Besides fantastic jewelry, there was interest across the board, especially in paintings by local artists, an unusual mirror from Marrakech and an intricately inlaid wood backgammon set. There was something for almost every taste, from Asian to country pieces.”

Like most of the dealers, Dolores Gilbert Antique Dolls is a loyal veteran of the show and the CCADA. “We had a great show and met great people,” she shared. “A wide variety of goods passed through our hands, but my favorite was a life-size 70s art school sculpture. It sold five minutes before the show closed to an interesting dealer from Maine. The CCADA works hard on all the shows and we appreciate it and love doing them.”

Randi O’Meara, aka Barnacle Betty of Barnacle Betty’s Antique & Art Emporium, also enjoyed the show. “I got a lot of interest in my nautical items such as sea captains, mermaids, whales, boats and oyster plates. Cape Cod and the Islands memorabilia is always a big draw for customers. My lovely Nantucket fire bucket went to a new home from the show,” she said.

O’Meara also noted a lot of interest and sales of vintage smoking items such as lighters and ashtrays. Many customers were interested in and purchased vintage marcasite jewelry, vintage and antique apothecary bottles and alabaster eggs.

The Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association’s 56th Annual Summer Antiques Show in Orleans will be August 1 on the front lawn of the Nauset Middle School at 70 Route 28, Orleans, Mass.

For more information, www.ccada.com.