Yongzheng Period Moon Flask Leads Doyle’s Asia Week Sales - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
6 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionRichard Opfer Auctioneering – Timed Online Only Eclectic Collector Auction
Closing Monday, August 31 at 5pm 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer Large Schoenhut Collection; Crandall Toys; Games; Puzzles, Pressed Steel Vehides,Tin Cars and Boats; Battery Op and […]Edward B. Beattie – The Finds of Five Estates
SALE ONLINE NOW, closing on SEPTEMBER 1 @7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie THIS SALE HELD ONLINE ONLY at auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers A fine selection from five seacoast estates. […]Z and R Auction Co. – Timed Online Auction
Friday, Aug. 28th @ 12pm-Friday, Sept. 11th @ 12pm zandrauctions.com 256 Clark St, Ext., Groton, NY z_and_r No Live Onsite Bidding, Dont Miss this Auction It is Once in a […]Berkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoy
August 29 through Oct. 30 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge, Mass. 01262 berkshire_botanical From the pages of the world's most influential design magazines to an extraordinary new body of […]Winter Associates – Live Auction
Monday, Aug. 31st at 5:30PM www.AuctionsAppraisers.com 21 Cooke St. Plainville, CT 06062 winter 18th to 20th C. Paintings and Prints from a New England Institution & Estates; Sterling flatware sets, […]
7 events,Antiques At Wintergarden Farm
September 2nd to September 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com 59 Stafford Rd. Monson, Mass. wintergarden Sept. 3rd to Sept. 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM (413) 539-1472 359 Stafford Rd., […]Golden Oldies Antiques – Online Furniture And Decor Auction
Wed Sept 2 at 11am edt 310 West Broad Ave. High Point, NC https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/428876_vintage-and-antique-discovery-sale/ 333 Lots Of Vintage And Antique Furniture And Decor Sourced From Around The World Now Offering […]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – 2 Days of High-End Collections!
September 2nd & 3rd www.bodnarsauction.com bodner SEPTEMBER 2 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11AM Everything Disney! From Pins to High-End one-of-a-kind art, there is something for every collector! WDCC, Lladro, Giuseppe […]Gustave J. S. White Auctioneers – Rhode Island Estates Auction
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2@ 10AM Newport County Auction Gallery 1674 East Main Road, Rte.138, Portsmouth, RI gustave_white Paintings, porcelain, nautical items, silver, jewelry from estates in Newport, Barrington, Riverside, Sakonnet and […]
8 events,Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY September 4 & 18 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea […]Connecticut River Book Auction
SEPTEMBER 4th, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2026 at the South Congregational […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Exquisite Harrison Home
Fri & Sat Sept 4 & 5 10am - 4pm 3 Lakeside Dr., Harrison, N.Y. 10580 tag_along Art Deco Console, antique 3 drawer table, Paul Evans style coffee table, 6 […]James Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
SEPTEMBER 4 - OCTOBER 4, 2026 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox The James Cox Gallery at Woodstock presents an extraordinary exhibition of Outsider artist Joseph Garlock (Russian-American, […]
9 events,Young’s Auction Service – The Gary Williams Collection
September 5th, 2026 10am cst 8284 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071 www.youngsauctionil.com Session 1 of 3 Previews: Thursday, September 3rd, and Friday, September 4th, 10am to 5pm at our […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
September 5 & 6 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
8 events,Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionZ and R Auction Co. – Timed Online AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyAntiques At Wintergarden FarmJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy Exhibition
9 events,Brimfield Antique Shows Events & Auctions – Brimfield Meadows, Hertans, Weekend Warrior Show
September 8-13 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield_antique_shows America's Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! BRIMFIELD ANTIQUE SHOWS - HERTANS SEPTEMBER 9-13 - Show Opens Wednesday, […]Akiba Galleries – Collection of Mark Walberg: Treasures Of The World
September 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM EOT 3 N Federal Hwy Dania Beach, FL 33004 www.akibagalleries.com akiba Chinese Cloisonne Gilt Bronze Double Gourd Vase Impressive Large 18th Cent. Chinese Gilt […]Brzostek’s – Antique Dolls & Antiques
TUES., SEPT. 8, 10A.M. ~ Preview; 9-1OA.M. 80 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville, NY www.brzostek.com brzostek Auctioning Antique Furniture including: 2 pr. of Viet, ladies & gentleman’s chairs, Child’s roll-top desk […]Dealer’s Choice Antiques Shows at Brimfield 2026
TUESDAY September 8 Experienced Brimfield Antiques Show Management for over 40 Years Call For Dealer Space (508) 347-3929 • Admission $5.00 Food • Table Rentals • Rain or Shine • […]Collins Apple Barn Antique Shows Brimfield
PRIME SPACE AVAILABLE (413) 237-6659 2026 Show Dates: July 14-19 • Sept. 8-13 [email protected] www.collinsapplebarn.com collins_apple_barn
13 events,NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
September 9th & 10th, 2026 10am 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye Including Property from the Stradling Study Collection Visit Preview Pre-bid Aug 26-Sep 10 Online Preview/Pre-bid at nyeandcompany, […]University Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photograph
September 9th, 10:00 AM EDT www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 Newtown Bee For September 9, 2026 Sale BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 142: George Washington LS On Eve of Sullivan Expeditio Lot […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
SEPTEMBER 9 I 9:30AM sandwichauction.com sandwich online-only with live Internet, phone and absentee bidding SANDWICHAUCTION.COM STERLING SILVER, ASIAN ART, PAINTINGS, FURNITURE AND MORE. 508-385-3116 I a division of Eldred’sN.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
September 9-13 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA new_england_motel 3 Dealer Pavilions! Over 400 Booths 30 Palmer Road • Route 20 Look […]Hargesheimer – Art & Antiques, Jewellery 160th Auction
9th to 12th September 2026 www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de hargesheimer Welcome to our upcoming 160th auction 9th to 12th September 2026 | starting at 10.00 am GET each day hargesheimer KUNSTAUKTIONEN Live bidding […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Antiques
Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 6 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Ezio Ceccarelli, Italian (1865-1927) Circa 1920 Monumental Majolica Covered Urns Kodner Galleries 45 […]Newel Auctions – The Art of New York Interiors
Wednesday, Sept, 9th, 10am EST newelauctions.com newel Newel Auctions will hold The Art of New York Interiors: Decorated by Despont, Bastone, and MAC II on Wed September 9, 2026, at […]
13 events,Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]Withington Auction Inc. – The Car-Barn Toy Collection Absentee Auction
Thurs. September 10th & Ends Thurs. September 17th at 6pm www.withingtonauction.com 17 Atwood Rd. - Hillsboro, NH 03244 withington Timed Auction - ONLINE ONLY - Eight Days to Bid!! Auction […]Eldred’s – Discovery: Paintings Auction
SEPTEMBER 10 I 9:30 AM I CAPE COD eldreds.com eldreds works across a range of mediums, genres and price points live online, with phone and absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + […]May’s Antique Market At Brimfield
Sept 10,11,12 www.maysbrimfield.com Brimfield, MA mays_antique_market "One of the longest running Antique Shows in Brimfield, MA" Brimfield Dates 2026 July 16,17,18 Sept 10,11,12 Admission Opening Day Only - Opens 9am […]
11 events,
12 events,Nadeau’s – Decorative Furnishings, Fine Art, and Couture Clothing Auction
Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 10 AM EST 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Preview Times: Thursday September 10, 2-6:30pm | Friday September 11, 12-5pm | Saturday September […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
14 events,Butterscotch Auctioneers & Appraisers – Fall Auction
September 13, 2026, 10am et www.butterscotch.com 76 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge, NY 10576 butterscotch 779 lots Asian Art (51 LOTS) Designer & Estate Jewelry (107 lots) DAVID BURLIUK (1882-1967) Oil […]Clarke – Super September Estates Auction
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2026 • 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke clarke clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | In-house, phone & absentee bidding are […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – 19th Annual Old-fashioned Flea Market
Sun. Sept 13 10am-4pm 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwookd_mathews_flea_market CALL FOR VENDORS! Submit an application: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com $85 PER 10X16 FT. SPACE 10% discount on space if reserved by […]Helmuth Stone – Fine Art & Antique Auction
Sunday, September 13, 2026. 1:00 PM 1467 Main Street Sarasota Florida 34236 www.HelmuthStone.com helmuth_stone AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS For more information visit HelmuthStone.com or Email [email protected] Online Bidding available through LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, […]Tremont Auctions – Summer Estates, Ephemera & Antiquities Auction
Sunday, September 13th at 10 am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont_sept13_full_pg tremont_sept13 Previews: Wednesday 9th - Saturday 12th 10am-3pm & Sunday 13th 8-10am or in advance […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
7 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitionWithington Auction Inc. – The Car-Barn Toy Collection Absentee AuctionNorthfield Auctions – Estate Antiques Auction
MONDAY, SEPT. 14 at 6pm 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield ESTATE ANTIQUES AUCTION! LIVE! IN-PERSON! NO COMPUTER RIDDING AT: NORTHFIELD AUCTIONS, INC. by PAUL GORZOCOSKI III 105 […]Collective Hudson – Open Questions And Mysterious Pasts Auction
Bidding Open September 14th - 27th www.collectivehudson.com 34 Post Street, Kingston, NY 12401 collective_hudson LIVE AUCTIONEERS EXCLUSIVE — TIMED+ ONLINE AUCTION Bidding Opens: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 10am EDT […]Hudson Valley Auctioneers – Antique and Estate Auction
Mon. Sept. 14th • 5pm 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sun. Sept. 13, l-5pm; Mon. Sept. 14, l-4:30pm Featuring 450 lots estate fresh merchandise collected over […]
7 events,Morphy Auctions – Firearms & Militaria
September 15, 16 & 17, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy_firearms_militaria Colt Single Action Army Revolver With Documentation To General George A. Custer’s Farrier dwm 1902 […]Santa Fe Art Auction – Contemporary Art, Design + Photography
Live Online September 15 932 Railfan Road, Santa Fe NM santafe RAYMOND JONSON (1891 - 1982) Polymer No. 35 (detail), 1962 polymer, graphite on paper, 22 '/s x 33 'A […]
12 events,Doyle – Asian Works of Art
AUCTION IN NEW YORK September 16 & 17 10am EDT doyle.com doyle PREVIEW September 11-14 Noon-5pm AUCTION September 16 & 17 10am EDT CONTACT 212-427-4141, ext. 299 [email protected] Chinese Yellow […]New England Auctions – Modern Art, Photography, Advertising and Coin-Op Auction
September 16 & 17 at 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england SEPTEMBER AT NEW ENGLAND AUCTIONS DAY 1: Modern Art Including the […]Heritage Auctions – Asian Art Signature Auction
September 16 HA.com/Silver heritage_asian_art Inquiries Charlene Wang | 212.486.3731 | [email protected] Megan Ma | 214.409.1196 | [email protected] HERITAGE AUCTIONS Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com/98737 Property from the Collection […]Schwenke Auctioneers – Consign/Sell Your Jewelry
Wednesday, September 16, 2026 11AM-7PM HOSTED AT UPPER EAST MODERN 315 East 91st St, Suite 5S New York, NY www.woodburyauction.com schwenke_jewelry Our auctions attract discerning collectors from around the world, […]William Smith – 60th Annual Post Labor Day Live Auction
Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH william_smith Preview: Monday, September 14 & Tuesday, September 15 from 10:00am to 4:00pm wsmithauction.com • (603)675-2549 • 1064 Rte 12A, Plainfield, NH […]Heritage Auctions – Asian Art Signature Auction
September 16 HA.com/AsianArt heritage_asian_art NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS Deadline: July 7 HA.com/AsianArt INQUIRIES: Charlene Wang 212.486.3731 [email protected] Megan Ma 214.409.1196 A Pair of Chinese Cloisonne Lions with Riders, 18th century Sold […]
14 events,iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & Jewelry
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 17 - October 6, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October […]Sloans & Kenyon – September Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, September 17 at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Antiques, furniture, paintings and sculpture, ethnographica and tribal arts, silver, decorative arts, rugs, […]Eldred’s – Collect: Americana + Marine Art Auction
SEPT. 17-18 I 9:30 AM I CAPE COD eldreds.com MAM26 full-page ad live online, with phone and absentee bidding NEW ENGLAND + BEYOND 508-385-3116 VIEW ALL LOTS + BID AT […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Robert Helsley Collection of Posters Antiques Collectibles
Thursday, September 17th 5PM LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION 13801 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 bid.opferauction.com opfer www.opferauction.com Together with: Country, Victorian, Mid Century Modern, Art Deco, Art Nouveau Furniture, Collectibles, […]Clars – Important September Fine Art Auction
September 17th & 18th | 9:30 AM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars clars Auction Previews Sept. 16th | 1-5 PM PDT Sept 17th | 9 AM-5 […]DuMouchelles – The September 2026 Auctions
Hosted September 17,18 & 19 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles Featuring the Collections of Thomas W. Brunk, Indian Village, Ml Jim & Rose Ryan, Bloomfield Hills, […]
15 events,Merrils Auction Gallery – Mid Century & Modern Design
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 137 James Brown Drive, Williston, Vermont www.merrillsauction.com merrill Thomas Moser sofa Asprey 174 pc sterling flatware Gustav Bauman (1881-1971) Peter Muller-Munk Normandie pitcher Phish autographed Ben […]Michaan’s Auctions – September Gallery Auction
Friday, September 18th | 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaan Michaan’s Auctions is honored to be offering the Estate of Daniel M. (Wygold) Mitchell Previews: Sunday, […]Crafted Auctions – Decorative Arts & Fine Objects Estate Auctions
Sept 18 - 20 Bid.CraftedAuctions.com just_art_pottery Bid Directly at Bid.CraftedAuctions.com • Affordable In-House Shipping Available OVER 1,400 LOTS • 3 AUCTION DAYS DAY 1 — Fri, Sept 18 • 1:00pm […]JMW Auction Gallery – Fall Multi-Estates Eclectic Auction
Fri. September 18th, 4pm et 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jmw jmw (Preview Thursday September 17th 12noon-6pm) 1094 Morton Boulevard, Kingston, N.Y. 12401 Online & Absentee Bids Only […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY September 4 & 18 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea […]The Original 187th Semi-Annual York, PA Antiques Show & Sale
September 18th & 19th, 2026 York Fairgrounds Convention & Expo Center Memorial Hall East 334 Carlisle Avenue, York, Pennsylvania 17404 www.theoriginalyorkantiquesshow.com york_show From Rt. 30, take Rt. 74 South Friday-10 […]Neue Auctions – Fall 2026 Online Auction
9/18 - 10/2 23945 Mercantile Rd. Suite J Beachwood, OH 44122 Phone: 216-245-6707 Neueauctions.com License #2022000142 neue
18 events,38th Annual Cape Cod Glass Show & Sale
Sept. 19 & 20, 2026 Sat. 10 am - 5 pm • Sun. 12 pm - 4 pm Cultural Center of Cape Cod 307 Old Main Street, South Yarmouth, MA, […]Roland Auctions – September Estate Sale
Saturday Sept. 19th at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland roland roland Preview: Thursday, September 17th & Friday, September 18th, 10am - 6pm Featuring a private […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
September 19 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, […]Stormville Airport – Ultimate Family Yard Sale
Sat., Sept. 19, 2026 9 am to 3 pm Rain or Shine 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_family_yard_sale Come see what over 300 families have to sell! Booth space […]Soulis Auctions – The Late Summer Gallery Auction
September 19th & 20th at 11am Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis This diverse offering will draw once more from the landmark collection of John Adair Jr. while adding fine […]Blackwell Auctions – September Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
September 19th, 2026 at 12 Noon ET www.BlackwellAuctions.com 5251 - 110th Avenue North, Suite 118, Clearwater, FL 33760 blackwell 1. Edgar Payne 2. Robert Marc 3. Fred Darge 4. Henri […]Jackson Hole Art Auction
LIVE AUCTION SEPTEMBER 19TH Lot 378, Lynne Drexler (1928-1999), Summer, 1995 oil on canvas, 26 x 24 in., Estimate: $30,000-50,000 Lot 373, Charles Wysocki (1929-2002), Vermont Picnickers oil on canvas, […]Synesael Davies Auctions – Live In-Person & Live Online Antique Auction
SATURDAY September 19th 10:00 AM (Eastern) 7113 EAST 600 SOUTH • OXFORD , IN 47971 www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2953/synesael-davies-auctions/ synesael_davies We will be selling at auction the collection of Bill and Donna Cherry, […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
18 events,Martones Auction – Rhode Island On-Site Auction
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 at 10AM 717 Tower Hill Rd. North Kingstown, RI martonesauction.com martone Good Old Fashion Country Auction! NO Online Bidding. Buyer's Premium: 15% Everything Sells! No Minimums—No Reserves […]Burchard Galleries – “September Spectacular” Premier Estates Auction
Sunday September 20, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 9/18 1-6pm; 9/19 llam-4pm; 9/20 10am-All Day • Watch for upcoming Gallery Tour Videos • 1059) Meissen Clock & 1085) Richard Klemm Dresden Porcelain Vases Mansion Furnishings: 1104) Inlaid […]South Florida Auctions – Important Cybis Studio Artist Proof Auction
Sunday, September 20, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT 1240 Gulfstream Way, Riviera Beach, FL 33404 south_florida Polish Bride Cybis Gyrfalcon Complete Cybis Chess Set — Incredibly Scarce Artist's Proof/ prototype set Commemorative Porcelain Bust of Pope John Paul II Cybis Limited Edition "Pueblo, Eagle Dancer" 18.5" Sculpture Extremely Rare, 1940s-Era The Beaked Bird Head Glazed Porcelain […]Treasureseeker Auctions LLC – End of Summer Antiques & Decorative Arts Auction
Sunday September 20th | 11 am Pacific Time www.treasureseekerauction.com Las Vegas, Nevada treasureseekers Hours: M-S daily 11am to 3pm PST Phone & Left Bids Welcome | ONLINE ONLY on Live […]Steenburgh Auctioneers – Antiques & Accessories At Auction
Sunday September 20, 2026 @ 10 AM 2695 Mt. Moosilauke Hwy. • East Haverhill, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh 695 Mt. Moosilauke Hwy. * East Haverhill, NH Sunday morning from 8-10 AM. […]Mazzone’s Auction Service – Nice Antique Auction
Sun, September 20, 2026 at 10am 3003 Lillian Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303 mazzone Preview 9:00 • Auction 10:00 PARTIAL LISTING: Rare 1930s Wooden 2 Seater Goshen Rocking Glider, nice Original […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkCarlsen Gallery – Anniversary Auction
Sunday, September 20 at 10:30am EST www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen carlsen Invites yon to join us for our Anniversary Auction PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND, BID LIVE, […]Granite Union Auction Company – Grand Opening Auction
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 2 PM graniteunionauction.com 58 South Main Street, Franklin, NH 03235 granite_union THE ESTATE OF PAUL B. CLIFFORD FRANKLIN, NH — Outstanding items from the collection of the […]
6 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitionCollective Hudson – Open Questions And Mysterious Pasts AuctioniGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & JewelryNeue Auctions – Fall 2026 Online Auction
7 events,Coyles Auction Inc. – Two Session September Estates Auction
Tues. September 22, 2026 Regency Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hilton 11 Beaver St,, Milford, MA 01757 www.coylesauction.com coyles Session 1 — 2:30PM Rugs and Curiosities Session 2 — 5:00pm Estates […]
12 events,Litchfield – Fine Jewelry
September 23 Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com PAGE 6 - Litchfield (2 x1½)Concord Auction Center/Auction Boss – Online Auction
Bidding opens Wed. September 23 at 6pm & begins to close Thurs. September 24 at 6:05pm 126 Hall St., Concord NH • 603-224-3754 concordauctioncenter.hibid.com concord Open preview on-site all day […]Cottone Auctions – The Arts & Crafts Collection, Fine Art & Antiques
Wednesday, September 23 & THURSDAY, September 24, 2026 | Live & ONLINE 120 Court Street, Geneseo, NY 14454 cottoneauctions.com cottone The Arts & Crafts Collection of Dr. Bruce A. Austin […]Kodner – Contemporary Art & Design and Estate Jewelry
Wednesday September 23, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Oswaldo Vigas, Venezuela (1923-2014) "Montaraz Apiario" Oil on Canvas, 1990 Audemars Piguet Diamond Watch, […]Augusta Auctions – Autumn Elegance Fashion & Textile Auction
September 23, 2026 11am est www.augusta-auction.com 33 Gage Street, Bellows Falls, VT augusta Vintage, Couture & Historical Clothing, (Fashion Accessories, Rare Textiles & Ephemera From Museums & Private Collections Highlights […]Nicholas Auctions – September Auction
Wed. September 23rd at 5:30pm Held at: 175 Buckley Rd, Whitehall, NY 12887 www.nicholasauctions.com nicholas NOTHING ONLINE - ABSENTEE BIDS, PHONE BIDS AND ATTENDANCE. A good auction for you with […]
12 events,Eldred’s – Asian Art Auction
SEPT. 24-25 I 9:30 AM eldreds.com eldreds Live online, with phone and absentee bidding preview Sept. 23 from 10 to 4 + by appointment 155 Webster Street, Hanover, Mass. NEW […]Weschler’s – Fine Jewelry from a Private California Collector & Capital Collections
Thursday, September 24 at 2pm & Friday, September 25 at 10am www.weschlers.com 515 Dover Road, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850 1539 Bee A timed, online-only auction. Bid online, by phone […]Morphy Auctions – Firearms & Militaria
September 24, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy_jewelry “The Windy City Collection” Bvlgari Serpenti 18k Watch Bracelet Oscar Heyman 18k White Gold Emerald Cut Diamond Necklace […]Fine Art Specialist – Live Online Auction
2pm EDT September 24, 2026 fineartspecialist.com fine_art_specialsit ROBERT KOFFLER NANCY MAYBIN FERGUSON JUSTIN MCCARTHY GLENN COOPER HENSHAW MOHAMMED ALOLABI ISAAC SOYER VAL BERTOIA CARL WEBER MORRIS KANTOR MARY CABLE BUTLER […]
9 events,Schwenke Auctioneers – Remarkable Estate Collection Of The Late “Big Earl” L. Postol
September 25, 26 & 27 50 Main Street North Woodbury, CT 06798 www.woodburyauction.com schwenke Big Earl's Auction The Estate Collection of The Late "Big Earl" L. Postol Auction | September […]
17 events,Kaminski – September Estate Auction
September 26th & 27th, Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 AM Kaminski Gallery 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 www.kaminskiauctions.com kaminski Kaminski Auctions is honored to present selections from the Estate […]Fontaine’s – Fine & Decorative Arts Auction
September 26 & 27, 2026 1485 West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 www.fontainesauction.com fontaine Monumental Silver Centerpiece 674.50 Troy Ounces Tiffany Studios "Moorish” Lantern 18K Gold, Diamond & Gemstone Dragonfly […]The Taconic Antiques Fair
SEPT. 26-27 CHATHAM, N.Y. COLUMBIA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS SATURDAY 9-5 & SUNDAY 10-4 taconicantiquesfair.com taconic_antiques_fairThe Connecticut Gold Coast Book Fair
Saturday & Sunday, September 26-27 Rare books, antiquarian volumes, signed first editions, collectible childrens books, ephemera & more. Weston Public Library, 56 Northfield Rd, Weston, CT ct_gold_coast_book_fairSchoharie Colonial Heritage Association Presents Fall 50th Annual Antiques in Schoharie
September 26 & 27 Saturday 10-5 • Sunday 11-4 143 Depot Lane Village of Schoharie, NY 12157 2 Miles South of Exit 23 off 1-88 For more info call (518) […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: September 26 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 PAGE 6 - Cornell (1x1.5) 09-11-26Lebanon Historical Society – 59th Annual Antique Show & Artisan Craft Show
Saturday, September 26 9:00am - 3:00pm historyoflebanon.org Lebanon Green at 856 Trumbull Hwy lebannon_historical_craft_show Craft Show on the Historic Lebanon Green at the intersection of Routes 87 & 207 — […]Walker Homestead’s Antiques & Primitive Goods Show
Saturday September 26th 10-3 Admission $10 - No Pets Allowed 19 Martin Rd, Brookfield, MA www.walkerhomestead.com 508-867-4466 Walker Homestead (1-4SQ) 09-18-26New Hartford Lions Giant Flea Market
Sat, Sept 26, 2026 8AM - 3PM RAIN OR SHINE 580 West Hill Road Brodie Park, New Hartford CT Adult Admission: $3 Early buying 6:3 0-8am: $10 Free parking; no […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
13 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
5 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Indoor Gardening With Marian McEvoyJames Cox Gallery – Garlock: An Artist’s Legacy ExhibitioniGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Asian Art & JewelryNeue Auctions – Fall 2026 Online Auction
6 events,iGavel Auctions Fall 2026 – Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai
online at iGaveLAuctions.com September 29 - October 13, 2026 igavel Treasures of Imperial Japan and the Samurai - The Collection of Michael Quigley online at iGavelAuctions.com September 29 - October […]
7 events,Litchfield – Modern Art & Design
September 30 | Modern Art & Design Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com PAGE 6 - Litchfield (2 x1½)
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6 events,
9 events,Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield North!
October 3-4 Hopkinton State Fairgrounds Contoocook, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Antique Show (1-4SQ) NH's Largest Antique Show, Flea Market, Food Truck Rally! Plus the Oddities, Curiosities & Haunted Antiques Show Featuring […]Allentown Fall Antique Advertising, Book, Postcards, Comic Books, Photography & Paper Show
OCTOBER 3rd & 4th, 2026 Saturday, 9–5, Sunday, 9–3 Agricultural Hall, 1929 Chew St, Allentown Fairgrounds, Allentown, PA www.allentownpapershow.com allentown paper show (2 x 4.25) 09-18-26 BIG 2 DAY SHOW! […]The Big Flea Antiques Event
Oct 3-4 Maryland State Fairground Cow Palace 2200 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 $10 Both Days Sat 9-6 Sun 11-4 757-430-4735 [email protected] dc_big_flea
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
8 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk