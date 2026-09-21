Yongzheng Period Moon Flask Leads Doyle’s Asia Week Sales - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s two-day Asian Works of Art sale on September 16-17, during Asia Week New York Autumn, presented 525 lots of porcelain and ceramics, bronzes, jades, snuff bottles, scholar’s objects, furniture and paintings, and attracted bidders from around the globe. The highlight of the sale was an “exceptionally rare” Chinese Yongzheng period (1722-1735) yellow-ground and underglaze-blue porcelain moon flask, or baoyueping. Coming from the collection of a distinguished Westchester, N.Y., family, the 14½-inch-tall flask was detailed with blue lotus, peony and chrysanthemum decoration, calling back to traditional blue-and-white porcelains of the early Ming dynasty (1368-1440s), though this example had a vibrant lemon-yellow ground. Having the six-character seal mark of the period and a label indicating provenance to the collection of Edward R. Bacon, the flask rose to $121,150, including buyer’s premium ($15/20,000). Further highlights from Doyle’s Asia Week auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.